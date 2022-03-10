Minnesota United sign defender Devin Padelford as homegrown player

Padelford's contract is a three-year deal that includes club options for two additional years. The 19-year-old becomes the first homegrown signing out of the club's new Minnesota United Youth Development Program.

“We’re really pleased and excited for Devin. He’s come a long way in the last 12 months to the extent that we feel he’s earned a professional contract,” Minnesota head coach Adrian Heath said in a Thursday release. “He’s got his foot on the ladder and it’s up to him now. He’s a lot of really good qualities for a modern-day fullback"