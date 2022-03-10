Transfer Tracker

Minnesota United sign defender Devin Padelford as homegrown player

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Minnesota United FC have signed defender Devin Padelford as a homegrown player, the club announced Thursday.

Padelford's contract is a three-year deal that includes club options for two additional years. The 19-year-old becomes the first homegrown signing out of the club's new Minnesota United Youth Development Program.

“We’re really pleased and excited for Devin. He’s come a long way in the last 12 months to the extent that we feel he’s earned a professional contract,” Minnesota head coach Adrian Heath said in a Thursday release. “He’s got his foot on the ladder and it’s up to him now. He’s a lot of really good qualities for a modern-day fullback"

Padelford joined Minnesota's Youth Development Program in 2021, playing for the club's U-19 team and scoring two goals and dishing out eight assists in 13 MLS NEXT Pro matches. Originally a left-footed attacker, Padelford was switched to a fullback upon joining Minnesota United, where he's projected to feature at the next level.

Before joining Minnesota United, Padelford was a standout for local club St. Croix Academy and Woodbury High School in Woodbury, Minnesota, where he was an All-State selection and Conference Player of the Year in 2021.

Padelford is now the third homegrown player on Minnesota's first-team roster, joining forward Patrick Weah and goalkeeper Fred Emmings.

