Transfer Tracker

Minnesota United sign defender Derek Dodson

Derek Dodson - Minnesota United - transfer
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Minnesota United FC have acquired defender Derek Dodson after he recently played for USL Championship side Charleston Battery, the club announced Monday.

Dodson is under contract through the 2024 MLS season with options for 2025-26. Orlando City SC previously selected Dodson in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft (No. 8 overall), though he never played for the Lions.

Dodson has gained ample experience in the USL Championship, tallying 11g/11a in 92 matches across all competitions. In addition to Charleston, he's also featured for Memphis 901 and Hartford Athletic.

In Minnesota, Dodson could follow a similar trajectory to when they acquired fullback DJ Taylor from lower-league side North Carolina FC. Taylor, as well as Devin Padelford and Zarek Valentin, are additional fullbacks on MNUFC's roster.

The Loons open their 2024 campaign on Feb. 24 at Austin FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). They're currently led by interim head coach Cameron Knowles.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker Minnesota United FC Derek Dodson

Related Stories

Chicago Fire FC sign MLS SuperDraft pick Bryan Dowd
Chicago Fire acquire Allan Arigoni on loan from FC Lugano
Houston Dynamo sign homegrown defender Kieran Sargeant
More News
More News
Lionel Messi! Inter Miami star wins 2023 The Best FIFA Men's Player award

Lionel Messi! Inter Miami star wins 2023 The Best FIFA Men's Player award
Chicago Fire FC sign MLS SuperDraft pick Bryan Dowd
Transfer Tracker

Chicago Fire FC sign MLS SuperDraft pick Bryan Dowd
Minnesota United sign defender Derek Dodson
Transfer Tracker

Minnesota United sign defender Derek Dodson
Chicago Fire acquire Allan Arigoni on loan from FC Lugano
Transfer Tracker

Chicago Fire acquire Allan Arigoni on loan from FC Lugano
Houston Dynamo sign homegrown defender Kieran Sargeant
Transfer Tracker

Houston Dynamo sign homegrown defender Kieran Sargeant
More News
Video
Video
WATCH: Pick that out! Best MLS volleys in 2023
2:09

WATCH: Pick that out! Best MLS volleys in 2023

WATCH: From distance! Best MLS blasts in 2023
3:21

WATCH: From distance! Best MLS blasts in 2023
WATCH: Top bins! Best MLS free kicks in 2023
3:45

WATCH: Top bins! Best MLS free kicks in 2023
TRANSFER SEASON! Who are the most interesting teams to watch?
5:48
Extratime

TRANSFER SEASON! Who are the most interesting teams to watch?
More Video