Minnesota United sign defender Derek Dodson

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Minnesota United FC have acquired defender Derek Dodson after he recently played for USL Championship side Charleston Battery, the club announced Monday.

Dodson is under contract through the 2024 MLS season with options for 2025-26. Orlando City SC previously selected Dodson in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft (No. 8 overall), though he never played for the Lions.

Dodson has gained ample experience in the USL Championship, tallying 11g/11a in 92 matches across all competitions. In addition to Charleston, he's also featured for Memphis 901 and Hartford Athletic.

In Minnesota, Dodson could follow a similar trajectory to when they acquired fullback DJ Taylor from lower-league side North Carolina FC. Taylor, as well as Devin Padelford and Zarek Valentin, are additional fullbacks on MNUFC's roster.

The Loons open their 2024 campaign on Feb. 24 at Austin FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). They're currently led by interim head coach Cameron Knowles.