Minnesota United's Patrick Weah to miss most of 2022 season after ACL surgery

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Minnesota United FC forward Patrick Weah will miss the majority of the 2022 season after undergoing successful surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee, the club announced Thursday.

Weah, who turns 18 later this month, signed a Homegrown deal with the Loons ahead of the 2021 season.

However, after making his debut off the bench in May, Weah made just one further substitute appearance during the MLS campaign. He also went on a short training stint with La Liga side Real Betis during the summer and was subsequently loaned to Sacramento Republic in the USL Championship, where he made seven appearances.

Minnesota United FC Patrick Weah

Related Stories

Who's in, who's out? 20 MLS clubs announce roster decisions following 2021 season
Minnesota United sign goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair to new three-year deal
Minnesota United rue "inconsistent" 2021 season after early playoff exit
More News
More News
MLS projected lineups - Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Finals
MLS Cup Playoffs

MLS projected lineups - Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Finals
Minnesota United's Patrick Weah to miss most of 2022 season after ACL surgery

Minnesota United's Patrick Weah to miss most of 2022 season after ACL surgery
Could Portland Timbers star Sebastian Blanco return for Western Conference Final?

Could Portland Timbers star Sebastian Blanco return for Western Conference Final?
Colorado Rapids sign Michael Barrios to one-year contract extension
Transfer Tracker

Colorado Rapids sign Michael Barrios to one-year contract extension
Real Salt Lake captain Albert Rusnak returns for Western Conference Final: "I feel perfect"

Real Salt Lake captain Albert Rusnak returns for Western Conference Final: "I feel perfect"
Peter Vermes reveals Alan Pulido's season-long injury fight, Sporting KC's offseason approach

Peter Vermes reveals Alan Pulido's season-long injury fight, Sporting KC's offseason approach
More News
Video
Video
Bolstered vs Battered: Return of Rusnak vs. absence of Blanco
0:54

Bolstered vs Battered: Return of Rusnak vs. absence of Blanco
Daniel Gazdag's line-breaking pass sets up Sergio Santos
0:22

Daniel Gazdag's line-breaking pass sets up Sergio Santos
Real Salt Lake: Not a Cinderella Story
38:39

Real Salt Lake: Not a Cinderella Story
RSL embrace villain role, Andre Blake shines & more in Conference Semifinals
25:57

RSL embrace villain role, Andre Blake shines & more in Conference Semifinals
More Video