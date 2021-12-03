Minnesota United's Patrick Weah to miss most of 2022 season after ACL surgery

Minnesota United FC forward Patrick Weah will miss the majority of the 2022 season after undergoing successful surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee, the club announced Thursday.
Weah, who turns 18 later this month, signed a Homegrown deal with the Loons ahead of the 2021 season.
However, after making his debut off the bench in May, Weah made just one further substitute appearance during the MLS campaign. He also went on a short training stint with La Liga side Real Betis during the summer and was subsequently loaned to Sacramento Republic in the USL Championship, where he made seven appearances.