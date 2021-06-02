Transfer Tracker

Minnesota United loan duo to USL Championship sides

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loaned

Minnesota United have loaned a pair of players to USL Championship sides for the remainder of the year, with goalkeeper Adrian Zendejas heading to to El Paso Locomotive FC and defender Callum Montgomery going to San Diego Loyal SC, the club announced Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Zendejas arrived in Minnesota in a deal with Nashville SC midway through the 2020 season with the Loons goalkeeping unit decimated by injuries at the time.

Zendejas, who did not make a first-team appearance last year, has spent most of his professional career in the USL Championship. He played 50 games for Swope Park Rangers from 2016–2019, and had 17 shutouts. He made one appearance for Sporting Kansas City in a 1-1 draw against FC Cincinnati on April 7, 2019.

The Loons traded for Montgomery in December. The 24-year-old center back was selected No. 4 overall by FC Dallas in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft. He started in 22 regular season matches for North Texas Soccer Club, scoring three goals in 1,958 minutes. In 2020, Montgomery was a teammate of current Loon, Dayne St. Clair, while on loan at San Antonio FC.

