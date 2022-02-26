Transfer Tracker

Minnesota United FC sign forward Tani Oluwaseyi

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Minnesota United FC have signed forward Tani Oluwaseyi through the 2022 MLS season with options from 2023-25, the club announced Friday.

Oluwaseyi, 21, was Minnesota’s sole pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, selected No. 17 overall (first round) out of St. John’s University.

“Tani has come in and done really well. He’s got a lot to learn but he’s got a lot of natural attributes for a center forward,” head coach Adrian Heath said in a release. “He’s 6-foot-3, he’s big, he’s strong, he’s athletic. He’s very, very quick, maybe the quickest in the club, between him and Niko Hansen

“He’s worked to get this opportunity, he’s got his foot on the ladder now. We’re going to work with him and see if we can make him a Major League Soccer center forward because he’s got a lot of physical attributes to get there.”

The Nigerian-born Canadian national had 20 goals and 10 assists across 49 games during his four years at St. John’s. He missed most of the 2021 campaign with a knee injury, though recovered for two late-fall appearances.

Oluwaseyi, 21, twice earned First Team All-BIG EAST honors at St. John's and earned BIG EAST Offensive Player of the Year honors as a sophomore in 2019.

“It’s a dream come true, to say the least. This is what I’ve dreamt of since I was 5 and I’m just excited to get going and continue to get better every day,” Oluwaseyi said in a release. “My goal is to contribute to the team in any way I can. I don’t know what that looks like at the moment, but whatever it is, I’m ready to go. I’m ready to provide whatever the team needs.”

More Video