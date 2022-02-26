Minnesota United FC sign forward Tani Oluwaseyi

The Nigerian-born Canadian national had 20 goals and 10 assists across 49 games during his four years at St. John’s. He missed most of the 2021 campaign with a knee injury, though recovered for two late-fall appearances.

“It’s a dream come true, to say the least. This is what I’ve dreamt of since I was 5 and I’m just excited to get going and continue to get better every day,” Oluwaseyi said in a release. “My goal is to contribute to the team in any way I can. I don’t know what that looks like at the moment, but whatever it is, I’m ready to go. I’m ready to provide whatever the team needs.”