Minnesota United FC sign defender DJ Taylor to new contract

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Minnesota United FC have signed defender DJ Taylor to a new contract through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Friday.

Taylor joined MNUFC in 2021 after spending four seasons with USL Championship side North Carolina FC. The 26-year-old defender saw limited action during his first season but broke out in 2022, making 26 game appearances, (23 starts) and providing three assists as a right full back.

He further cemented his role in 2023, starting 29 matches and tallying over 2,500 minutes.

Minnesota are one of several clubs in the league who've yet to name their manager for the 2024 season. The Loons parted ways with Adrian Heath in October, their only head coach since joining MLS in 2017. Longtime technical director Mark Watson departed as well.

The club will look to make their return to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2024 after missing out for the first time since 2018. With attackers Emanuel Reynoso, Bongi Hlongwane and Teemu Pukki all still under contract, their trophy window remains firmly open.

