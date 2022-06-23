Minnesota United extend coach Adrian Heath through 2024 season

Assistants Ian Fuller and Sean McAuley, and goalkeeper coach Stewart Kerr signed new contracts as well.

Under Heath, Minnesota have qualified for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs each of the last three seasons. They currently sit 11th in the Western Conference standings (5W-7L-3D, 18 points).

“Adrian has been absolutely instrumental in driving the competitive success Minnesota United achieved in its first five MLS seasons, being one of only three Western Conference teams to make the MLS Cup Playoffs in each of the last three years, including reaching the Western Conference Finals in 2020,” MNUFC chief executive officer Shari Ballard said in a release. “The commitment he and his wife Jane have to this club and to our community is inarguable.