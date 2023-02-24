Minnesota United, defender Alan Benítez mutually terminate contract

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Mutual contract termination

Minnesota United FC and defender Alan Benítez have mutually agreed to terminate his contract, the club announced Friday on the eve of the 2023 MLS season.

The 29-year-old Paraguayan right back's exit opens an international roster spot for the Loons.

Signed midway through the 2022 campaign from Cerro Porteño of Paraguay, Benítez was brought in as an injury replacement for the since-departed Romain Metanire and Hassani Dotson. Benítez contributed 1g/2a over 12 appearances.

In the midfield, however, they'll kick off the new season Saturday at FC Dallas (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) without star playmaker Emanuel Reynoso, currently suspended for failing to report to preseason.