Minnesota United cherish "reward" of 2022 MLS All-Star Game pres. by Target

Regarding the event's format, Heath holds an appreciation for previous ASG iterations that involve MLS facing powerhouse clubs from around the world in exhibition matches. But in the 2021 edition, which pitted the MLS All-Stars against their Liga MX counterparts, he noticed an extra intensity on the field.

"I think it's somewhat glamorous when you see the likes of someone come in like Bayern Munich or Real Madrid, so I like that," Heath said. "I actually thought the All-Star Game [this year] was really interesting because I think as the gap between Liga MX and MLS is closing, which it obviously is, and I think they feel a sense of that down in Mexico. I felt there was a little bit more to it this year than an exhibition game with a foreign team; I thought there was a little bit of an edge to the game.