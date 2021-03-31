Minnesota homegrown Patrick Weah scores in preseason win over Columbus

Minnesota United had much to celebrate in a 5-2 preseason victory over the Columbus Crew, showing off their attack and seeing new homegrown Patrick Weah score his second goal in Loons colors.
The two sides met up at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Reunion, Fla., where Minnesota took the lead relatively early. Ethan Finlay scored a penalty before the first half water break, while Emanuel Reynoso scored to give his side a 2-0 lead at halftime.
Minnesota picked up from where they left off for the second half, with Niko Hansen getting on the scoresheet. Next it was time for one of the club's current trialists to make an impact, with former FC Cincinnati striker Rashawn Dally giving the Loons a 4-0 lead before the Crew finally got on the scoresheet through homegrown midfielder Aidan Morris.
Minnesota, though, were undeterred and resumed their dominance when 18-year-old Patrick Weah, cousin of current US international Tim and nephew of former World Player of the Year George, scored from close range.
The final word, though, would fall to new Columbus signing Bradley Wright-Phillips, who got his first goal since his offseason arrival with a sharply taken finish from just outside the box.
Goals
- MIN - Ethan Finlay (PK)
- MIN - Emanuel Reynoso
- MIN - Niko Hansen
- MIN - Rashawn Dally (trialist)
- CLB - Aidan Morris
- MIN - Patrick Weah
- CLB - Bradley Wright-Phillips
Lineups
Minnesota United (4-2-3-1): Dayne St. Clair; DJ Taylor, Michael Boxall, Brent Kallman, Chase Gaspar; Jacori Hayes, Wil Trapp; Ethan Finlay, Emanuel Reynoso, Niko Hansen; Juan Agudelo
Columbus Crew: Matt Lampson (Eric Dick 46’), Miguel Berry, Elton Chifamba, Derrick Etienne (Sam Sarver 80’), Noah Hall, Grant Lillard, Aidan Morris, Isaiah Parente, TJ Presthus, Anthony Samways, Bradley Wright-Phillips