Miles Robinson on Atlanta United's resurgence, USMNT aims & more

"It's just something I kind of look at and I'm like: 'Wow, this is pretty insane,'" Robinson told co-hosts Andrew Wiebe and David Gass. "Because I did look at these games growing up, I looked at these big matches and now I can be a part of it. It definitely means a lot to me, but I'll go into the game knowing that these situations, they're not given, you earned it. So, I earned it if I get but in that situation, so I'm just going to try and ball out."

Regarding his big summer with the USMNT, which saw him score a huge game-winner in the final against Mexico in the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup as part of an all-around stellar tournament, Robinson said he hopes that he showed enough to be a part of the group when World Cup Qualifying starts next month. Should he get that chance, Robinson said, he plans on making the most of it.

The Atlanta United center back joined the star-studded rotating cast of characters on Extratime's live show from on scene in Los Angeles, hitting on a wide range of topics including his exploits for the US men's national team , as well as his team's recent resurgence at the club level.

In a year that has already seen him break through at the international level, Miles Robinson has also checked off a milestone individual accolade with his first nod to the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, which kicks off on Wednesday at Banc of California Stadium (9 pm ET | FS1, Univision in US; TSN, TVA Sports in Canada).

At the club level, Robinson said the vibe around Atlanta United is slowly but surely trending in a positive direction. The Five Stripes' early-season struggles were well-documented, culminating with the departure of Gabriel Heinze after just 13 games. But the club has been showcasing some much-improved form under interim head coach Rob Valentino, embarking on a four-game winning streak heading into the All-Star break, and are just about to integrate their new hire for the full-time role in former Seattle Sounders assistant Gonzalo Pineda.

"I think we're slowly getting back into that Atlanta United of 2017, '18, '19," Robinson said. "That type of team where we have deadly offensive players, but we can also lock it down in the back. I think our expectations are high at this point, but rightfully so based on our roster, I think."

Another reason for optimism? Superstar forward Josef Martinez appearing to round back into the form that made him one of the most prolific forward in MLS history. It's been a process getting back into the groove as the 28-year-old returned to action coming off last year's ACL injury. But with four goals in his last five games, Atlanta look to have their best player and heart and soul of the club up to his old tricks.

That can only mean good things for the Five Stripes going forward, Robinson said.