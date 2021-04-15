Miami's David Beckham preparing to root against LA Galaxy for first time

With those two pieces in place, Miami have added players from within MLS and overseas. From the latter bucket, goalkeeper Nick Marsman, center back Ryan Shawcross , left back Kieran Gibbs (July arrival) and midfielder Gregore all project as key contributors. They’ve also landed ex-Seattle fullbacks Joevin Jones and Kelvin Leerdam , with Jones capable of playing on the wing.

“When people turn around to us and say, ‘What kind of team do you want to be? Do you want to be a defensive team? Do you want to be an attacking team? Who do you want to play like?,’ simple answer: We want a winning team, but we want a winning team that’s going to play [with] hard work, we want to be humble,” Beckham said. “Because at the end of the day we are in Miami, people associate that with a bit of glitz, a bit of glamour. The most important thing out there is that we’re humble, we’re hardworking, we’re dedicated and we win. Simple as that. Even if we don’t win we work hard doing it.”