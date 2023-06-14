Lionel Messi's potential teammates at Inter Miami: 10 names to know

Who would Lionel Messi play alongside at Inter Miami CF?
That answer might change in the weeks ahead, with a variety of big names linked to the Herons after the Argentine legend stated last Wednesday he intends to come to South Beach and Major League Soccer this summer. Players who are currently on Inter Miami's roster could depart, too.
But as currently constructed, it's important for fans – MLS diehards, those just getting to know Inter Miami and all stops in between – to get a sense of what would await the 35-year-old megastar.
Here are some of the key players Messi could combine with in the months ahead.
Martínez has the 10th-most goals in MLS history (102) and earlier this season became the fastest player in league history to reach the century mark. The bulk of that esteemed career occurred at Atlanta United, though Martínez departed the Five Stripes last winter via a contract buyout after his relationship with the club became too fractured. The Venezuelan international feasting on Messi’s service? He could do serious damage.
Campana spent last year with Miami on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, at times keeping since-retired striker and Argentine legend Gonzalo Higuaín on the bench. Then over the winter, the Ecuadorian international was acquired on a permanent transfer from the English Premier League side. While injuries have hobbled his Herons’ career, Campana has proven lethal when firing on all cylinders, posting 14 goals and three assists across 37 games (30 starts).
Yedlin is among the most experienced defenders across MLS, twice representing the US at a FIFA World Cup (2014 and 2022). The first opportunity occurred as Yedlin burst onto the scene at Seattle Sounders FC, while the latter arrived after he carved out an MLS return with Miami. In between, the veteran right back spent roughly seven years playing in Europe for the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Galatasaray and Newcastle United.
Callender has been called up to several USMNT camps, emerging as one of MLS’s better young goalkeepers and getting rewarded with a long-term contract extension at Inter Miami. Earlier this year, ex-Miami head coach Phil Neville also likened him to former USMNT and Everton standout Tim Howard, at least in terms of his shot-stopping ability. If the 25-year-old keeps developing, a bright future lies ahead.
Cremaschi’s name might sound familiar to Argentina fans, as U-20s coach Javier Mascherano called this dual-national talent into a camp last year. Also eligible for the US, Cremaschi’s a highly-regarded box-to-box midfielder who’s reportedly drawn the scouting eye of European teams as well. The 18-year-old is a key example of Miami’s homegrown movement, which also includes midfielders David Ruiz and Ian Fray.
Miller, acquired in a mid-April trade from CF Montréal, represented Canada at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as Les Rouges snapped a 36-year absence from the world’s top soccer tournament. The left-footed defender, 26, was an MLS All-Star last year and is now approaching 100 league appearances. Can he return to his 2022 form with Montréal?
Kryvtsov was acquired in the offseason as Miami’s new defensive anchor, bringing an impressive résumé after his esteemed career at Ukrainian powerhouse and UEFA Champions League regular Shakhtar Donetsk. He has 31 caps for his home country and won 17 titles during his 13-year spell with Shakhtar. The experienced center back has hit the ground running in MLS.
One of the most expensive incoming transfers in MLS history, Pizarro hasn't always lived up to the expectations that accompanied his expansion year (2020) arrival. The Mexican international midfielder, who's held a Designated Player spot, spent last year on loan at Liga MX side Monterrey. He's tallied seven goals and 13 assists in 55 regular-season games (or a shade under 4,000 minutes played).
Anyone doubting Gregore’s importance to Miami got a cold dish of reality earlier this spring when the club’s captain suffered a long-term foot injury. The Herons went on a six-game losing streak and struggled to recover, eventually bringing in veteran Dixon Arroyo as an emergency signing. Gregore, one of the league’s steadier No. 6s, is expected back before Decision Day (Oct. 21).
Jean Mota is also out long-term, suffering a knee injury in early May that created more tough sledding for Miami. But when healthy, the central midfielder has proven remarkably effective. He joined Miami ahead of the 2022 season from Brazilian side Santos FC, leading to two goals and seven assists across 42 regular-season games (all starts).