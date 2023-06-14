Lionel Messi's potential teammates at Inter Miami: 10 names to know

Yedlin is among the most experienced defenders across MLS, twice representing the US at a FIFA World Cup (2014 and 2022). The first opportunity occurred as Yedlin burst onto the scene at Seattle Sounders FC, while the latter arrived after he carved out an MLS return with Miami. In between, the veteran right back spent roughly seven years playing in Europe for the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Galatasaray and Newcastle United.