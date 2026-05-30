Maxime Crépeau: World Cup profile | Canada & Orlando City goalkeeper

Meet Maxime Crépeau.
The veteran goalkeeper has featured for multiple MLS clubs and now aims to backstop Canada at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on home soil.
Crépeau will compete for the starting job with fellow MLS goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair (Inter Miami CF).
- Age: 32
- Hometown: Greenfield Park, Quebec
MLS background
Originally signed as a CF Montréal homegrown in 2013, Crépeau's career took off in 2019 after he joined Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
He became a prominent MLS starter in Vancouver, then moved on to LAFC in 2022 and the Portland Timbers in 2024.
Spanning five clubs, Crépeau has recorded 28 clean sheets in 149 regular-season appearances.
Crépeau also famously broke his leg in MLS Cup 2022, which caused him to miss that winter's World Cup.
With hopes of claiming Canada's No. 1 role, Crépeau signed with Orlando City ahead of the 2026 MLS season.
Awards & stats
- 28 clean sheets in 149 MLS appearances
- 2x Canadian Championship winner (2013, '14)
- 2021 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year finalist
- 2022 Supporters' Shield winner
- 2022 MLS Cup champion
International experience
- Caps: 30
- Clean sheets: 12
The most experienced goalkeeper on Canada's roster, Crépeau will hope to add to that record this summer.
After missing out on the 2022 World Cup with a broken leg, Crépeau returned as the primary starter as Canada finished fourth at Copa América 2024.
Over the past year, Crépeau has largely split time with St. Clair.
World Cup schedule
Canada are in Group B alongside Bosnia & Herzegovina, Qatar and Switzerland.
- June 12: Canada vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina, 3 pm ET | Toronto, Ontario
- June 18: Canada vs. Qatar, 6 pm ET | Vancouver, British Columbia
- June 24: Canada vs. Switzerland, 3 pm ET | Vancouver, British Columbia
The 2026 World Cup has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total. The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).
The tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, spans from June 11 to July 19.
World Cup history
Canada have made two previous World Cup appearances (1986, 2022), exiting at the group stage without a point in each edition.
How Canada qualified
Canada earned automatic qualification as one of three tournament co-hosts, alongside Mexico and the United States.