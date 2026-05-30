Maxime Crépeau: World Cup profile | Canada & Orlando City goalkeeper

Crépeau will compete for the starting job with fellow MLS goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair ( Inter Miami CF ).

The veteran goalkeeper has featured for multiple MLS clubs and now aims to backstop Canada at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on home soil.

CRÉPEAU CALLED BY CANADA ☎️ Max has been called up to represent Canada at the 2026 @FIFAWorldCup 🇨🇦👏 pic.twitter.com/pRddFnrKLw

MLS background

Originally signed as a CF Montréal homegrown in 2013, Crépeau's career took off in 2019 after he joined Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

He became a prominent MLS starter in Vancouver, then moved on to LAFC in 2022 and the Portland Timbers in 2024.

Spanning five clubs, Crépeau has recorded 28 clean sheets in 149 regular-season appearances.

Crépeau also famously broke his leg in MLS Cup 2022, which caused him to miss that winter's World Cup.

With hopes of claiming Canada's No. 1 role, Crépeau signed with Orlando City ahead of the 2026 MLS season.

Awards & stats