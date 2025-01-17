Mauricio Pochettino: MLS growth evident in USMNT January camp 

Right from the jump, Mauricio Pochettino made clear to the players he convened for the US men’s national team ’s January 2025 camp that their quality and productivity on the pitch, not the league or continent where they ply their club ball, will determine who earns future call-ups.

“The first meeting that we had with Poch,” Real Salt Lake midfielder Emeka Eneli told reporters earlier this week, “we were all in the meeting room, and he said, ‘It doesn't matter where you're playing. We take the players that are in the best form, and those are the players that are going to make the final roster.’”

The subtext to all this is the legacy of previous regimes, particularly Jurgen Klinsmann’s, which placed varying degrees of emphasis on finding a path to Europe, the sport’s traditional power center, in order to draw the most attention and consideration from the USMNT staff.

“The message is, please show me that we can come with you and you, playing here in MLS, can compete with players that are competing in Europe.”

“We want to add players to compete for a position on the national team, and then, yes, to be confident and to show their real quality,” Pochettino said of what he called a “fantastic” opportunity to evaluate emerging and domestic-based talent in his program’s player pool. “It’s not important from where they come. For us, it's important how they are going to perform here, with us.

The USMNT’s Argentine leader drove home that message again as he addressed the media on Friday, one day before a friendly vs. Venezuela at Inter Miami ’s Chase Stadium (3 pm ET) that marks the first of two matches in which this young-ish, MLS-dominated squad will look to impress the coaching staff.

First impressions

Pochettino seems set on pushing back against any such mentality, speaking even more bluntly in his first language about how much he’d welcome seeing January campers race their comrades overseas for spots and minutes in the countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Plying your trade in one of the so-called ‘Big Five’ leagues doesn’t grant anyone a “green card,” as he called it, to walk into the national team.

“[The camp] is important, because we are seeing players in our league who can become important, who can have the same level as the players who are playing abroad. Because MLS has grown a lot in recent years,” said ‘Poch’ in Spanish. “Maybe the idea remains that to compete well, you have to go outside the United States, but this camp helps us to see the competitive level and quality, to be able to compare it with the players. There are many of these players who could be abroad, just as many of those who are abroad could be in MLS.