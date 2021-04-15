Matthew McConaughey's "hundred-year war" for Austin FC is well underway

Before McConaughey became Austin FC ’s minister of culture, he became the minister of culture for the University of Texas. Before he could become that he had to become McConaughey, a relentless force of Austinhood. He’s not everything about the city, but he's an embodiment of it. The only thing that might figuratively carry more weight in town is a literal 1800-pound longhorn named Bevo.

“For a team that’s going to be representing the city of Austin, I need to be there as someone who knows Austin really well, that the two are mirror images of each other," McConaughey said during MLS is Back Media Week. "The team, the product we put on the pitch and the fan experience in that stadium. My goal, as minister of culture, is trying to align [the two]. When you take a snapshot above Q2 Stadium on any given night that we play, you should be able to see in the crowd the diversity, creative colors and vibrancy of Austin, Texas.”

That raised some eyebrows for fans of the new club and around the league. Folks had questions: How personally invested could a star on the scale of a real-life Oscar winner possibly be, but also what does a minister of culture actually do?

When McConaughey became a co-owner of the club in August 2019, he’d already been the minister of culture for UT athletics since January of that year. It only seemed natural that he’d take over the same role for Austin FC as well.

But McConaughey has a growing advantage. Austin has been rapidly shifting from a college town to a city with one of the fastest increasing populations in the country. So for the folks who love UT and soccer, the folks who don’t know much about UT and love soccer, and the folks who don’t know much about how much they love soccer and just need a professional sports team nearby, there’s Austin FC. Which, of course, means there’s McConaughey.

Alright, can you imagine living next to Matthew McConaughey? Even better, can you imagine everyone thinking you were Matthew McConaughey? Or at least that you occupied his house? Some people live like this. In a world both adjacent to and inescapable from McConaughey.

Later that day, you head to a faculty-wide Christmas party. After a bit of the normal small talk and bad appetizers that accompany these things, you hear a voice. One you’ve been hearing all day. You turn around and see a professor from the film department. McConaughey is here. Because why wouldn’t he be?

You get to work at the University of Texas and pass a few posters of McConaughey on the way in. You eventually have to leave for a meeting off-campus. You hop on the public transport of your choice. A voice comes over the speakers. It’s immediately recognizable. You can’t remember exactly what it says, but you tell your friends later that it says something like “Thanks for making the traffic in our great city just slightly better. Alright, alright, alright.” You swear the voice also mentioned something about bongos.

“This is a test of the capital area emergency alert system. We are testing equipment that can quickly warn you during emergencies. If this had been an actual emergency an official message would have followed the alert tone and McConaughey wouldn’t still be talking. This concludes this test of the capital area emergency alert system."

And so you’d go back to bed, or try to at least, and in the morning you’d get in your car, still annoyed, and looking for something calming to listen to on your drive into work. So you turn on the local NPR affiliate. As you’re driving the sound cuts out. Three horrifying beeps go off over the radio. Silence. A voice comes in. It’s immediately recognizable .

“Is Matthew McConaughey here?” the most outgoing of them would ask. And you’d say “no,” “get off my property,” “please don’t urinate in the bushes” and all the other things you’d gotten used to saying to college kids leaving Austin bars in search of McConaughey with approximate but not definite knowledge of his location.

Theoretically, your day could begin with a knock on the door at 3 am. You’re not gonna get out of bed because you already know what it is. If you did get up, you’d struggle to find a light, struggle to find clothes, amble to the front door and open it just to see a gaggle of college kids waiting expectantly and then dejectedly as they realize you aren’t who they’ve been looking for.

“He's exactly like that all the time,” Austin FC supporter Landon Cotham said. “And you don't get a sense that he's like putting on a show for you and he's acting. That's who Matthew McConaughey is. And it's pretty electric.”

In the same way that he’s shown up for UT, both as a faculty member at its film school and as the minister of culture, in the same way he appears everywhere in Austin, McConaughey has shown up for Austin FC over and over. While his passion for the game has been infused by his Brazilian wife and his knowledge further imbued by reconnaissance trips to Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge and long talks with LAFC owner Will Ferrell, what really matters is that he's truly put in the work to influence the culture.

When Austin FC’s senior vice president of Marketing James Ruth got called in to interview for his current position, he knew he’d be talking with Austin FC president Andy Loughnane. He didn’t know until later that the minister of culture would be in the room, too.

“He’s actually talking to the lead marketing person that's coming in for the club. He's taken some real ownership over it and it’s really, really cool,” Ruth said. “The interview was great. I mean, we really kind of hit a cord together just in terms of excitement about the sport, confidence about the sport and what the team can mean in Austin.

“Matthew is the first to say, he's not a lifelong soccer fan. He didn't grow up with the game, like a lot of people that are fans of the sport now. But he gets it, you know? He gets those fundamental elements that make this game so interesting.”

McConaughey has taken his understanding of those elements and applied them to his work in helping shape the organization as a whole, and in interacting with a rapidly growing fan base that has already broken the MLS record for a season-ticket waitlist without playing a game.

“I don't think he's putting on any airs or anything like that. I think he just is this like hyper passionate guy who genuinely wants to be involved in the culture of the teams that he's passionate about," Austin FC supporter Natalie Czimskey said. "And so here he is, as minister of culture at Austin FC. And I think he genuinely takes it seriously. I think he's very concerned and takes it like a real job that he involved in."