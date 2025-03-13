Matchday 4: What to watch for in this weekend's must-watch matches

The first three matchdays of the 2025 MLS season have served up drama, surprises and superstar showings. Expect no different on Matchday 4, as teams jockey for positioning and conference standings begin to take shape.
We've got a loaded MLS slate on Matchday 4, with all 30 clubs in action across Saturday and Sunday. Here's a look at three of the weekend's most mouth-watering matchups.
- WHEN: Saturday, 3:45 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+ | FOX, FOX Deportes
LAFC had all the makings of an MLS Cup contender through two matchdays. But their strong start took a hit last weekend with a 5-2 defeat at Western Conference rival Seattle Sounders FC, albeit with a heavily rotated squad amid a Concacaf Champions Cup run.
Although LAFC progressed past typically troublesome foe Columbus into the CCC quarterfinals via a 4-2 aggregate scoreline, the Black & Gold dropped their midweek contest, 2-1, marking back-to-back losses across all competitions. As is often the case, Denis Bouanga was on target for LAFC, and expect him to provide a moment or two of magic if his side are to get back on track.
Austin made quite the splash during the winter transfer window, adding USMNT striker Brandon Vázquez and Albanian forward Myrto Uzuni to complete a formidable front three alongside Osman Bukari. But Nico Estévez's side and its prolific (on paper) attack have yet to truly break through, scoring just once in three MLS matches.
It's likely too early in the season to press the panic button, but after spending reportedly over $22 million on their two new DPs, it's understandable if Verde fans expect a bit more from their side.
The good news? Austin's defense has been up to the task, allowing just two goals in three matches. Will the backline continue to hold up, and will their strikeforce finally flex their muscles? Or will LAFC get back to winning ways with a home victory?
- WHEN: Sunday, 4:45 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+ | FOX, FOX Deportes
What is ailing the LA Galaxy? The reigning MLS Cup champions are on the ropes after a sluggish start, in which they've yet to pick up a single point during the MLS slate.
Yes, they've been plagued by injuries to key contributors, and yes, they looked improved last Sunday, peppering St. Louis goalkeeper Roman Bürki with eight shots on target… but they still couldn't score in a 3-0 loss. They're the first-ever team to win MLS Cup and open the following season with three straight league losses.
All of that makes Sunday's trip to Providence Park that much more important, as Greg Vanney's side looks to get off the mat and build off reaching the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals midweek.
Meanwhile, Portland are also looking to kickstart their season. The Timbers have earned one win over three games, a late smash-and-grab against Austin FC, and are coming off a difficult 2-0 loss at Nashville SC in which goalkeeper James Pantemis was outstanding with nine saves (including two penalty-kick denials).
New DP No. 10 David Da Costa, the goalscorer in their lone win, has been a bright spot for the Timbers. The emerging Portuguese star will be one to watch as Portland further adjust to their post-Evander life.
- WHEN: Sunday, 7 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+
It's a star-studded Southern affair at a rocking Mercedes-Benz Stadium, a rematch of one of the most improbable Audi MLS Cup Playoff upsets to date, and it will close out the MLS weekend on Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire. It's tough to ask for more than that.
Here's the biggest question looming over this high-profile matchup: Will the biggest stars deliver? Lionel Messi was on the bench for Inter Miami's 1-0 win over Charlotte FC last weekend, but didn't play amid load-management concerns. Then there's Emmanuel Latte Lath, Atlanta United's new striker who entered concussion protocol after last weekend's 0-0 draw with the New York Red Bulls.
Even without the GOAT, the reigning Supporters' Shield champions have hit the ground running under new head coach Javier Mascherano and are undefeated through three MLS matches (2W-0L-1D). Newcomers Telasco Segovia (3g/1a) and Tadeo Allende (2g/0a) have impressed, as has the remainder of the "Core Four," specifically Luis Suárez with 1g/3a in league play.
Atlanta haven't turned heads like many expected following their winter spending spree. The season got off to a rocking start with a 3-2 win over CF Montréal in which Latte Lath bagged a brace, but ATL's potent offense has been held scoreless in two matches since.
That puts pressure on Miguel Almirón & Co. to deliver before a raucous home crowd, as well as Brad Guzan and Atlanta's backline to stand tall against Miami as they did in the postseason last year.