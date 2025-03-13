Matchday 4: What to watch for in this weekend's must-watch matches

The first three matchdays of the 2025 MLS season have served up drama, surprises and superstar showings. Expect no different on Matchday 4, as teams jockey for positioning and conference standings begin to take shape.

We've got a loaded MLS slate on Matchday 4, with all 30 clubs in action across Saturday and Sunday. Here's a look at three of the weekend's most mouth-watering matchups.

WHEN: Saturday, 3:45 pm ET

Saturday, 3:45 pm ET WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+ | FOX, FOX Deportes

LAFC had all the makings of an MLS Cup contender through two matchdays. But their strong start took a hit last weekend with a 5-2 defeat at Western Conference rival Seattle Sounders FC, albeit with a heavily rotated squad amid a Concacaf Champions Cup run.

Although LAFC progressed past typically troublesome foe Columbus into the CCC quarterfinals via a 4-2 aggregate scoreline, the Black & Gold dropped their midweek contest, 2-1, marking back-to-back losses across all competitions. As is often the case, Denis Bouanga was on target for LAFC, and expect him to provide a moment or two of magic if his side are to get back on track.

Austin made quite the splash during the winter transfer window, adding USMNT striker Brandon Vázquez and Albanian forward Myrto Uzuni to complete a formidable front three alongside Osman Bukari. But Nico Estévez's side and its prolific (on paper) attack have yet to truly break through, scoring just once in three MLS matches.

It's likely too early in the season to press the panic button, but after spending reportedly over $22 million on their two new DPs, it's understandable if Verde fans expect a bit more from their side.