Matchday 38: Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated?

This weekend during Matchday 38:
- Two teams can clinch an Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs spot.
- One team can be eliminated from Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs contention.
Austin will clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Austin win/draw vs. St. Louis or...
- Colorado lose at Salt Lake AND San Jose lose/draw at Vancouver or...
- Salt Lake lose vs. Colorado AND San Jose lose/draw at Vancouver or...
- Colorado lose at Salt Lake AND Dallas lose vs. LA or...
- Salt Lake lose vs. Colorado AND Dallas lose vs. LA or...
- Dallas lose vs. LA AND San Jose lose/draw at Vancouver
Portland will clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Portland win/draw at Seattle or...
- Colorado lose at Salt Lake AND San Jose lose/draw at Vancouver or...
- Salt Lake lose vs. Colorado AND San Jose lose/draw at Vancouver
ELIMINATION SCENARIOS
Houston will be eliminated from Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:
- Houston lose/draw vs. San Diego AND Salt Lake win vs. Colorado or...
- Houston lose/draw vs. San Diego AND Dallas win vs. LA or...
- Houston lose/draw vs. San Diego AND San Jose win at Vancouver