Playoff Scenarios

Matchday 38: Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated?

This weekend during Matchday 38:

  • Two teams can clinch an Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs spot.
  • One team can be eliminated from Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs contention.

Austin FC

Austin will clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Austin win/draw vs. St. Louis or...
  2. Colorado lose at Salt Lake AND San Jose lose/draw at Vancouver or...
  3. Salt Lake lose vs. Colorado AND San Jose lose/draw at Vancouver or...
  4. Colorado lose at Salt Lake AND Dallas lose vs. LA or...
  5. Salt Lake lose vs. Colorado AND Dallas lose vs. LA or...
  6. Dallas lose vs. LA AND San Jose lose/draw at Vancouver
Portland Timbers

Portland will clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Portland win/draw at Seattle or...
  2. Colorado lose at Salt Lake AND San Jose lose/draw at Vancouver or...
  3. Salt Lake lose vs. Colorado AND San Jose lose/draw at Vancouver
ELIMINATION SCENARIOS
Houston Dynamo FC

Houston will be eliminated from Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:

  1. Houston lose/draw vs. San Diego AND Salt Lake win vs. Colorado or...
  2. Houston lose/draw vs. San Diego AND Dallas win vs. LA or...
  3. Houston lose/draw vs. San Diego AND San Jose win at Vancouver
