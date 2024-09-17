Marcelo Claure joins New York City FC ownership group

Marcelo Claure has joined New York City FC’s ownership group and been named co-vice chairman, the club announced Tuesday.
The transaction sees Claure take approximately 10% holding in City Football Group US Holdco LLC, which has combined ownership over New York City FC and the club’s future stadium in Willets Point, Queens. The new stadium is set to open in 2027.
Claure joins New York City FC founding shareholders, City Football Group and Yankee Global Enterprises. Under the new ownership structure, New York City FC’s parent company will be 80% majority-owned by City Football Group, with Yankee Global Enterprises and Marcelo Claure each holding approximately 10% of the company.
"I am thrilled to join New York City FC at such an exciting time for soccer in the US," said Claure. "With the Club World Cup in 2025 and the World Cup in 2026 on the horizon, I believe MLS has unmatched potential. Partnering with City Football Group and the Yankees, two of the most respected sports organizations in the world, is an incredible opportunity.
"New York City is the greatest and most diverse city in the world. For many immigrant communities, soccer is their top sport, and their passion will only grow as we build a new stadium."
Claure is the founder and CEO of Claure Group, a multi-billion-dollar global investment firm deploying proprietary capital across AI and technology, climate and energy transition, and lifestyle and entertainment.
Claure also co-founded Major League Soccer club Inter Miami CF and is the owner of Team Brazil, which competes in the E1 series, the first and only electric race boat championship.
"Marcelo Claure is a visionary with a deep passion for soccer, and his addition to the ownership group at New York City FC will help the club continue to grow and strengthen its impact both on and off the field," said MLS Commissioner Don Garber.
"With the city’s first soccer stadium set to open following the 2026 World Cup, we are pleased to welcome Marcelo back to the MLS Board of Governors as an investor in New York City FC during this exciting time for the club."
This announcement builds on Claure's relationship with City Football Group.
In 2020, he became an investor in Girona FC, a sister club of New York City FC within the CFG network. In 2021, Club Bolívar, the largest Bolivian soccer club where Claure is the president, became a CFG Partner Club.
“Marcelo’s investment and belief in New York City FC is a testament to the amazing club we’ve been building over the past decade along with our partners, the New York Yankees,” said Ferran Soriano, City Football Group CEO.
“I would like to officially welcome Marcelo to the club, and I could not be more excited for what we can achieve together in the future for our loyal fans."