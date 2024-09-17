Marcelo Claure joins New York City FC ownership group

The transaction sees Claure take approximately 10% holding in City Football Group US Holdco LLC, which has combined ownership over New York City FC and the club’s future stadium in Willets Point, Queens. The new stadium is set to open in 2027.

Claure joins New York City FC founding shareholders, City Football Group and Yankee Global Enterprises. Under the new ownership structure, New York City FC’s parent company will be 80% majority-owned by City Football Group, with Yankee Global Enterprises and Marcelo Claure each holding approximately 10% of the company.

"I am thrilled to join New York City FC at such an exciting time for soccer in the US," said Claure. "With the Club World Cup in 2025 and the World Cup in 2026 on the horizon, I believe MLS has unmatched potential. Partnering with City Football Group and the Yankees, two of the most respected sports organizations in the world, is an incredible opportunity.