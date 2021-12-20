Manchester City star Jack Grealish, inspired by Carles Gil, "100 percent" wants to play in MLS

They overlapped at Aston Villa from 2015-16, with Gil coming off a Best XI season with New England where he also earned Comeback Player of the Year and Landon Donovan MLS MVP honors.

“I follow him on Instagram and keep up to date with what he’s doing,” Grealish said. “I know he had a really good season for the New England Revolution and he’s captain, and I played with him when he was at Villa. Seeing how much he’s enjoying himself over there, and stuff like that, definitely in the future I could see myself playing in America.”