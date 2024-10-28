Major League Soccer, MLSPA partner with Sweet to introduce MLS QUEST

Major League Soccer and the Major League Soccer Players Association (MLSPA) have partnered with Sweet, a leading digital collectible platform, to launch MLS QUEST, an innovative new way for fans to collect their favorite MLS moments, follow their favorite players and teams, and earn exclusive MLS rewards.

About MLS QUEST

MLS QUEST is a video-based collectible challenge in which fans search for official MLS QUEST Pick Up Zones and capture “Key Play of the Game Medallions”, complete quests, and unlock rewards and experiences.

MLS QUEST marks the first time MLS memorabilia will be available in video form and will be a simple and engaging way for fans to access rewards and immersive VIP experiences. Available to be played for free both in person and online, MLS QUEST offers the opportunity to connect with other fans of MLS worldwide and allows participants to recruit friends and compete socially to access exclusive MLS league and club-based experiences.

"At MLS, we continuously strive to grow our fan base and elevate the fan experience," said Chris Schlosser, MLS SVP of Emerging Ventures. "With MLS QUEST and our partnership with Sweet, we’re excited to offer a unique collectible challenge that embodies our commitment to cutting-edge digital innovation."

How to play

Fans can participate for free by visiting official MLS QUEST Pick Up Zones, which can be found online and in physical locations throughout North America.

Those interested in playing MLS QUEST can begin their journey by following a few simple steps:

Start Free: Players can get their first medallion piece free at mlsquest.com (an official MLS Quest Pick Up Zone) and instantly begin the first quest when unlocking a key play highlight from their favorite club.

Players can get their first medallion piece free at mlsquest.com (an official MLS Quest Pick Up Zone) and instantly begin the first quest when unlocking a key play highlight from their favorite club. Collect across the league: Medallion pieces can be collected in many ways across both in-person and online environments: In-person: Medallion can be collected by watching matches from home and attending matches in person. Online: Fans will have the opportunity to collect Key Play of the Game medallions by visiting official MLS QUEST Pick Up Zones and trading in the Trade Lounge, an online platform where users can interact and engage in trades. Medallions can also be purchased on the marketplace and by following @MLS and @MLSQUEST on social media.

Medallion pieces can be collected in many ways across both in-person and online environments: Complete quests and win: By scoring four key plays of the game medallions, players will ultimately have the chance to earn a variety of prizes such as team merchandise, autographed jerseys, tickets to MLS matches, digital collectibles, exclusive on-field experiences, and other great rewards.

“MLS QUEST introduces the next era of sports memorabilia by unlocking next-level rewards from their favorite teams and players when fans collect league and team-branded medallions that 'come alive' to feature key plays from their favorite teams and players," said Tom Mizzone, CEO of Sweet.

"We’re turning collecting into a quest that challenges each fan’s knowledge of the sport, allows them to collect and trade for incredible plays, and play together to unlock even more rewards. The platform leverages the latest in innovative blockchain-supported elements to confirm authenticity and unlocks a whole new world of experiences for soccer and MLS fans.”