Lost & Found: For Leo Campana, the World Cup starts in Miami

In terms of a soccer career path, it could be said things have been rather unusual for Inter Miami CF striker Leonardo Campana .

“This is a big push forward for me. All the work that I’ve been doing for the team is paying off. Thankfully things are going well here. I have found consistency and the trust from the manager and my teammates has been very important, and so it is an honor to form part of the national team. I’m sure I’ll be there in Qatar and that my national team will have a good performance there,” said Campana.

It is an auspicious sign for the 21-year-old to be included on the latest list, knowing that the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is on the horizon.

His prolific season in pink certainly put him back on the radar of Ecuador boss Gustavo Alfaro, who called Campana for Ecuador’s round of matches for the current international break – stateside friendlies against Nigeria, Mexico and Cape Verde. The Inter Miami forward returns to the national side after going 10 months without receiving a call-up. He had been part of the squad for last year's Copa America but fell off soon after.

“I think more than anything it is Phil’s confidence that he has placed in me. Since the first day, I showed him my desire to work 24/7. We are of the same mindset to want to make history with Inter Miami and I think we will achieve it,” said Campana.

There is also no question that Neville has played a major factor in Campana’s stellar season.

“It was a door that was opened up to me and I made the decision without thinking twice. Miami has been my second home since I was little. I know that I haven’t achieved anything yet, there is still a lot of work to do, but I know that as a team we will be in playoff position. And then, well, why not think about winning the Cup?” said Campana in a phone interview with MLSSoccer.com.

A new opportunity arose from an unexpected, but familiar setting: Miami, the city where he always vacationed as a boy. Equipped with a United States passport via his mother, Campana joined Phil Neville’s fledgling side in January 2022 and thus far, it could not have gone any better for all parties involved.

His play at Barcelona and Ecuador yielded a January 2020 transfer to Wolves, but Campana found the going tough in his first European foray. He was promptly loaned to Portuguese side Famalicao and then to Swiss outfit Grasshopper, but never got the continuity he craved.

Born and bred within Ecuador’s most popular club, Barcelona SC, Campana experienced success at a young age both at the club level and at the international level with the Ecuador Under-20s.

But how he eventually got to Miami and reignited his career is a different story.

Brought to MLS during the offseason on loan from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers, the 21-year-old has been a revelation down in South Florida, scoring seven goals in 14 games (12 starts), helping lift Inter Miami above the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line going into the June international break.

“As the years went by, I realized that I had a gift. I took advantage of it and now each day when I get up, I have that desire to go forward and grow both as a professional and a person,” said Campana.

“I remember as a child just being there with my grandfather in the stadium was an incredible sensation. I felt so much happiness. I knew I wanted to play there. As a young child, I never had any toys. My only toy was a ball, which I took everywhere and my only thought was playing football there.

“Barcelona means so many things to me. First off, it’s the club I have been a fan of since I was a little boy and being able to debut as a professional with that team is a dream that I won’t ever forget,” said Campana.

It would have been really easy for Campana to have enjoyed his privileged background and dedicated his time more to partying and having fun while growing up, then settled into the family business as a young adult.

Ecuador's Barcelona have been a part of his whole life. That’s how it is when your grandfather, Isidro Romero, is the most successful president in club history and your earliest memories are going with him to watch the team at the stadium.

For Campana, that club is Barcelona SC of Guayaquil, Ecuador, the biggest and most popular in that country, the club with whom he made his debut in March 2019.

There is a term in Spanish that succinctly explains this: “El club de mis amores.” (My beloved club)

Like so many players in MLS who hail from South America, the true essence of Campana’s make-up lies within his past at his boyhood club, with which he has a unique relationship.

Leonardo Campana interacts with Ecuador fans upon his return to the national team. (Ecuador National Team)

“A hunger for glory”

Carlos Alfaro Moreno, current President of Barcelona, was there at the beginning.

The Argentine was brought to Barcelona by Romero and was part of the team that captured Ecuadorian league crowns in 1995 and 1997. Alfaro Moreno fell in love with the country and the club. He was the only Barcelona player who attended the wedding between Campana’s parents, Isabel Romero, daughter of Isidro, and Ecuadorian professional tennis player Pablo Campana.

He was also Campana’s first coach.

“I’ve known Leo even before he was born,” said Alfaro Moreno with a chuckle in a recent conversation with MLSSoccer.com.

“After I retired, I started football schools in Ecuador and I coached Leo when he was eight years old. Later in 2015, I became vice-president of Barcelona and put together a project on the club’s youth development. When he was 16, Leo was finishing his secondary schooling and my viewpoint was that I saw Leo as a professional player. Leo, because of his family, could have studied in the best universities in the world, but what I saw in him was a ‘hunger for glory,’” said Alfaro Moreno.

Needless to say, as Campana began to rise through the Barcelona youth set-up, it did not go unnoticed that the grandson of the most decorated president in club history was nearing a first-team debut.

In a country where anything that happens to or at Barcelona is an instant headline, there was seemingly a distraction around every corner for Campana.

His first-team merit was called into question by skeptics and critics, many assuming that Campana was only rising the ranks because of his name.

Yet, it never fazed him.

“I played in the Barcelona Under-18s with Leo. He was a very calm person. He was always just one of the guys,” said former teammate and current FC Dallas player Joshue Quinonez.

“Of course, everyone knew what family he came from, but he was always very humble and sensible. He never had any problems with anyone. He always put in the extra effort and did extra work,” said Quinonez.

Hearing Quinonez’s comments for the first time, one can feel Campana beaming through the phone.

“The truth is that it fills me with pride, that my family raised me the right way, that they instilled values in me and they taught me to treat everyone with dignity and respect. I’ve never had a problem with anyone.

“To be honest, I never felt that pressure of expectations because I always had the support of my parents. I always try to be a positive figure for everyone in my team and be remembered as someone who was a good player, but a better person,” said Campana.

Campana’s crafty side

That humble personality could also become cunning and practice soccer’s dark arts when necessary, especially to help the club.

In a 2016 match between Barcelona and rivals Liga de Quito, Campana was serving as a ball boy in the second half behind the Liga de Quito goal. With Barcelona leading late and the final minutes ticking away, a ball went out for a Liga de Quito goal kick.