Insigne, who will join Toronto FC this summer after his contract with the Serie A squad expires, scored his 115th goal for Napoli on Sunday, tying the mark set by the legendary Diego Maradona.

He’s already made history as Toronto FC ’s big-name signing, and now Lorenzo Insigne has reached a historic milestone for Napoli.

Perhaps fittingly, Insigne’s goal, a 53rd-minute penalty kick in a 4-1 win over Salernitana, was scored at their home venue of Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Maradona joined Napoli ahead of the 1984-85 season and helped lift a pair of scudetto titles and a UEFA Cup championship during his seven seasons with the club.

Insigne has spent the majority of his professional career with Napoli, the club he now captains. The 30-year-old forward has helped guide Napoli to three titles: a pair of Coppa Italia championships and one Supercoppa Italiana crown.

Sunday's win moves Napoli ahead of AC Milan into second place in Serie A, four points behind pace-setters Inter Milan after 23 matches.