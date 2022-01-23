Lorenzo Insigne ties Diego Maradona's Napoli scoring record

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

He’s already made history as Toronto FC’s big-name signing, and now Lorenzo Insigne has reached a historic milestone for Napoli.

Insigne, who will join Toronto FC this summer after his contract with the Serie A squad expires, scored his 115th goal for Napoli on Sunday, tying the mark set by the legendary Diego Maradona.

Perhaps fittingly, Insigne’s goal, a 53rd-minute penalty kick in a 4-1 win over Salernitana, was scored at their home venue of Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Maradona joined Napoli ahead of the 1984-85 season and helped lift a pair of scudetto titles and a UEFA Cup championship during his seven seasons with the club.

Insigne has spent the majority of his professional career with Napoli, the club he now captains. The 30-year-old forward has helped guide Napoli to three titles: a pair of Coppa Italia championships and one Supercoppa Italiana crown.

Sunday's win moves Napoli ahead of AC Milan into second place in Serie A, four points behind pace-setters Inter Milan after 23 matches.

Earlier this month, the Italian national team star signed a pre-contract with Toronto FC in a landmark move for the Reds and Major League Soccer. Insigne, who will join July 1 as a Designated Player, signed a four-year deal through June 2026.

Toronto FC Lorenzo Insigne

Related Stories

LA Galaxy acquire midfielder Mark Delgado in trade with Toronto FC
Toronto FC sign goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh through 2023
Toronto FC sign forward Deandre Kerr as homegrown player
More News
More News
Heber brace leads NYCFC over Red Bulls in preseason opener

Heber brace leads NYCFC over Red Bulls in preseason opener
Reports: Atlanta United eyeing Luca Martinez of Rosario Central
Transfer Tracker

Reports: Atlanta United eyeing Luca Martinez of Rosario Central
Lorenzo Insigne ties Diego Maradona's Napoli scoring record

Lorenzo Insigne ties Diego Maradona's Napoli scoring record
MLS players called in for January/February 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

MLS players called in for January/February 2022 World Cup Qualifiers
Report: Wolfsburg submit offer for DC United defender Kevin Paredes
Transfer Tracker

Report: Wolfsburg submit offer for DC United defender Kevin Paredes
Reports: Philadelphia Union chasing Danish striker Mikael Uhre as Designated Player
Transfer Tracker

Reports: Philadelphia Union chasing Danish striker Mikael Uhre as Designated Player
More News
Video
Video
Steve Cherundolo on LAFC: "The expectations are the same"
17:28

Steve Cherundolo on LAFC: "The expectations are the same"
Would Arsenal be the right move for Matt Turner?
9:25

Would Arsenal be the right move for Matt Turner?
New York Red Bulls Season Preview
13:17

New York Red Bulls Season Preview
San Jose Earthquakes Season Preview
13:03

San Jose Earthquakes Season Preview
More Video