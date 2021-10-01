Life after Raphael Wicky: Where does Chicago Fire FC go? 

Chicago Fire FC's future is once again in limbo following Thursday's announcement that they've parted ways with head coach Raphael Wicky amid another season that has the Fire struggling near the bottom of the Eastern Conference table.

Where does Chicago go from here? What will it take to get the club back on a winning trajectory? The Extratime crew took a stab at answering those questions on their latest episode, starting with a sharp assessment of the current roster from co-host Andrew Wiebe.

"I'm not sure that anybody on this team has been a game-changer in a positive way," Wiebe said. "It's been a comedy of errors at times for the last two years, when we've talked repeatedly in the show like, 'The Fire have just figured out ways to shoot themselves in the foot over and over and over and over.' And well, that's not Raphael Wicky's fault necessarily, his players are the ones making those plays, he is the one setting things up and putting the team out there. So, who's gonna take responsibility in this business? It's going to be Raphael Wicky, and that's what's happened."

But the issues extend far beyond the manager, Wiebe said. Barring a mathematical miracle, they'll finish this year making the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs just twice from 2010-21.