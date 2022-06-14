Letter to MLS fans from Commissioner Garber

To our fans:

Today is another historic day for Major League Soccer as we will be announcing a game-changing, 10-year global partnership with Apple, one of the most innovative and customer focused companies in the world. Our partnership with Apple will bring some exciting changes to the way you watch and follow your favorite MLS Clubs and players.

Beginning in 2023, we will launch a new MLS streaming service around the world on Apple TV. This service will be your one-stop shop around the world for all things MLS – including all live matches for MLS, the newly launched Leagues Cup, MLS NEXT Pro, and MLS NEXT. For the first time ever, all matches will be available in one place without local broadcast blackouts. In addition to live programming, the service will include replays, highlights, new programming, and more expansive coverage than ever before.

This new streaming service will be the home of MLS content and we have worked with Apple to ensure a selection of matches will be available at no cost each week. We are also working to finalize agreements to simulcast select games on major North American linear TV broadcast networks in the early years of our partnership. Moving forward, MLS will have the most accessible distribution of live matches and content in League history.

In the coming months, we will share more details about the streaming service, new production enhancements, our full programming lineup, a more predictable Saturday night match schedule, and much more.

This partnership has been built to provide you with more live matches, more content, and easier access than any sport in North America. I believe it is the perfect fit for our fans and for our League as we enter a new era leading up to the 2026 World Cup.

I want to thank you for your continued support of our League, our players, and our Clubs. Thanks to your passion, and now this historic partnership with Apple, the possibilities are endless for Major League Soccer.

Best,

Don Garber,