Leo Afonso steps up for Inter Miami | Energy Moment of the Matchday

MLSsoccer staff

Given Inter Miami CF's superstar-laden squad, most Herons fans could be forgiven for previously overlooking rookie striker Leo Afonso. But not after Saturday night.

The 22-year-old, selected 32nd overall (2nd round) in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, provided the Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius for Matchday 20 with a stoppage-time goal that gave nine-man Miami a stunning 2-1 win at the Philadelphia Union.

With Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and Matías Rojas away on international duty, the Herons found themselves even more short-handed at Subaru Park when David Ruiz and Tomás Avilés both saw red cards. And yet the Supporters' Shield leaders still found a way to escape with all three points thanks to Afonso, who completed a solo run from midfield with a cool finish past goalkeeper Oliver Semmle.

"It's hard to put words to it, but it's amazing. So just being here, I feel so blessed and thankful, so excited to get a goal in an important game, with two men down, on the road," Afonso said of his heroic performance coming off the bench.

"It's difficult when you're missing the best players in history in their positions. But we got to keep working, and we got to try our best, and that's what we did tonight."

Miami return home Wednesday to host defending MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew at Chase Stadium (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free).

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
