Leagues Cup Showcase: Aaron Herrera scores incredible golazo, but RSL fall to Atlas

By Ari Liljenwall @AriLiljenwall

RSL Atlas Leagues Cup

Real Salt Lake faced off against Liga MX side Atlas at America First Field on Thursday evening, in a continuation of this week's Leagues Cup Showcase matches previewing next year's expanded tournament.

Two other MLS clubs faced off against Mexican opponents in Leagues Cup Showcase matches on Wednesday night, with FC Cincinnati landing a 3-1 victory over Chivas Guadalajara and Nashville SC topping Club America in penalty kicks after drawing 3-3 in regulation.

On Thursday, Real Salt Lake couldn't quite follow it up with a victory of their own, though the match was an eventful one, featuring one of the best goals an MLS player has scored all season and a first-half red card.

Real Salt Lake 1, Atlas 2

Atlas emerged with the 2-1 victory, responding with two unanswered goals after a spectacular golazo from Real Salt Lake's Aaron Herrera opened the scoring in the first half.

The highlight of the match was Herrera's 17th-minute strike, which the right back scored in must-see fashion. Spotting the goalkeeper off his line while deep in his own end, Herrera alertly unleashed an absolute rocket from 70-plus yards out, leaving Atlas backstop José Hernández no chance as he watched the ball settle into the back of the net.

While protecting the lead, RSL went down a man in the 36th minute, when Justin Meram was shown a red card for a high boot that made contact with Édgar Zaldivar.

That set the stage for an Atlas equalizer, which was scored off a corner kick just five minutes after Meram's ejection. RSL goalkeeper Tomas Gomez made a reaction save on the initial shot following the delivery, but Zaldívar was there to nod home the rebound.

The Liga MX side would capitalize on the man-advantage again in the second half, getting the eventual game-winner in the 71st minute. It was Lucas Rodríguez who got the decisive finish, cashing home another rebound after an initial shot glanced off the post.

Perhaps the game offered some revenge for Atlas, who fell last week to New York City FC in the Campeones Cup.

Goals

  • 17' - RSL - Aaron Herrera | WATCH
  • 41' - ATL - Édgar Zaldívar | WATCH
  • 71' - ATL - Lucas Rodríguez | WATCH

Lineups

Leagues Cup Real Salt Lake Atlas

Related Stories

Leagues Cup Showcase: How to watch & stream, preview of MLS vs. Liga MX games
More News
More News
Leagues Cup Showcase: Aaron Herrera scores incredible golazo, but RSL fall to Atlas
Leagues Cup

Leagues Cup Showcase: Aaron Herrera scores incredible golazo, but RSL fall to Atlas
Player Availability Report

Player Availability Report
MLS Disciplinary Summary

MLS Disciplinary Summary
Three big questions facing Canada in pre-World Cup friendly vs. Qatar

Three big questions facing Canada in pre-World Cup friendly vs. Qatar
Almost time: USA enter Japan duel with 180 minutes before the World Cup
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Almost time: USA enter Japan duel with 180 minutes before the World Cup
Canada must recapture "highs of qualifying" during pre-World Cup window
Extratime

Canada must recapture "highs of qualifying" during pre-World Cup window
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Real Salt Lake vs. Atlas | September 22, 2022
4:08

HIGHLIGHTS: Real Salt Lake vs. Atlas | September 22, 2022
GOAL: Lucas Rodríguez, Atlas - 71st minute
1:00

GOAL: Lucas Rodríguez, Atlas - 71st minute
GOAL: Édgar Zaldívar, Atlas - 41st minute
0:45

GOAL: Édgar Zaldívar, Atlas - 41st minute
RED CARD: Justin Meram, Real Salt Lake - 36th minute
0:30

RED CARD: Justin Meram, Real Salt Lake - 36th minute
More Video
MLS Unites to Vote

MLS Unites to Vote

Join Major League Soccer, Black Players for Change, and the MLS Players Association to participate in the November 8 midterm election