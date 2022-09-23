Leagues Cup Showcase: Aaron Herrera scores incredible golazo, but RSL fall to Atlas

On Thursday, Real Salt Lake couldn't quite follow it up with a victory of their own, though the match was an eventful one, featuring one of the best goals an MLS player has scored all season and a first-half red card.

Two other MLS clubs faced off against Mexican opponents in Leagues Cup Showcase matches on Wednesday night, with FC Cincinnati landing a 3-1 victory over Chivas Guadalajara and Nashville SC topping Club America in penalty kicks after drawing 3-3 in regulation.

Real Salt Lake faced off against Liga MX side Atlas at America First Field on Thursday evening, in a continuation of this week's Leagues Cup Showcase matches previewing next year's expanded tournament .

Atlas emerged with the 2-1 victory, responding with two unanswered goals after a spectacular golazo from Real Salt Lake's Aaron Herrera opened the scoring in the first half.

The highlight of the match was Herrera's 17th-minute strike, which the right back scored in must-see fashion. Spotting the goalkeeper off his line while deep in his own end, Herrera alertly unleashed an absolute rocket from 70-plus yards out, leaving Atlas backstop José Hernández no chance as he watched the ball settle into the back of the net.

While protecting the lead, RSL went down a man in the 36th minute, when Justin Meram was shown a red card for a high boot that made contact with Édgar Zaldivar.

That set the stage for an Atlas equalizer, which was scored off a corner kick just five minutes after Meram's ejection. RSL goalkeeper Tomas Gomez made a reaction save on the initial shot following the delivery, but Zaldívar was there to nod home the rebound.

The Liga MX side would capitalize on the man-advantage again in the second half, getting the eventual game-winner in the 71st minute. It was Lucas Rodríguez who got the decisive finish, cashing home another rebound after an initial shot glanced off the post.

