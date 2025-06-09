Leagues Cup official anthem “Nuestros Colores” debuts remix

Produced by Emilio Estefan, the refreshed anthem captures the dynamic spirit and rich diversity that power the tournament, which will take place from July 29 to August 31, 2025, and features 18 clubs from LIGA MX and 18 from Major League Soccer.

What they're saying

Emilio Estefan Jr: "For me, sports are a celebration, a chance to bring out the best in ourselves and in each other. Life, much like sport, is a continuous competition to become better: a better athlete, a better human being. The Leagues Cup embodies this spirit, uniting communities through the joy of the game and the pursuit of excellence."

Mario Bautista: “As a Latino and Mexican, it’s an honor to be part of this celebration of sports, adding my voice alongside Taboo from the Black Eyed Peas and working with Emilio Estefan to bring the Leagues Cup anthem to life. United by passion, rhythm, and the strength of our roots!”