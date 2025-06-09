Leagues Cup official anthem “Nuestros Colores” debuts remix

The official Leagues Cup anthem “Nuestros Colores” has returned and is reimagined with a vibrant remix featuring acclaimed Mexican pop sensation Mario Bautista.
Produced by Emilio Estefan, the refreshed anthem captures the dynamic spirit and rich diversity that power the tournament, which will take place from July 29 to August 31, 2025, and features 18 clubs from LIGA MX and 18 from Major League Soccer.
Originally produced by Grammy Award winner Emilio Estefan Jr., “Nuestros Colores” debuted ahead of the 2024 summer event as a celebration of diverse cultures and musical talents across North America.
This year, the anthem features new voices Mario Bautista and emerging singer-songwriter Richaelio, joining returning collaborators: global superstar Taboo, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Emily Estefan, and Emilio Regueira, lead singer of Los Rabanes.
What they're saying
Emilio Estefan Jr: "For me, sports are a celebration, a chance to bring out the best in ourselves and in each other. Life, much like sport, is a continuous competition to become better: a better athlete, a better human being. The Leagues Cup embodies this spirit, uniting communities through the joy of the game and the pursuit of excellence."
Mario Bautista: “As a Latino and Mexican, it’s an honor to be part of this celebration of sports, adding my voice alongside Taboo from the Black Eyed Peas and working with Emilio Estefan to bring the Leagues Cup anthem to life. United by passion, rhythm, and the strength of our roots!”
Tom Mayo, Executive Director of Leagues Cup: “Each year, we look for new ways to reflect the evolving spirit of Leagues Cup. Thanks to Emilio Estefan’s production, the anthem once again stays true to its roots in excellence and tradition. And by bringing in Mario Bautista, we’re able to connect with the next generation of fans through music that is bold, fresh and culturally meaningful. 'Nuestros Colores' isn’t just a song, it’s a reflection of the energy that defines this tournament.”