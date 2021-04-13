Las Vegas to host 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup final

Allegiant Stadium in the Las Vegas suburb of Paradise, Nevada, will host the 2021 Gold Cup final, Concacaf announced Tuesday. It will be the first time a Gold Cup match is played in Las Vegas or the surrounding area.

Allegiant Stadium is one of the United States' newest stadiums, officially opening in July 2020. The stadium is home to the Las Vegas Raiders of the NFL and the University of Nevada Las Vegas' football team and is the new location of the NCAA's Las Vegas Bowl.

The Gold Cup final on August 1 will take place the day after the first anniversary of the stadium's opening. For soccer matches, the venue hosts 61,000. Details about how many will be able to attend the match are to be determined as health guidelines continue to change during the coronavirus pandemic.