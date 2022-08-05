LAFC trade Ismael Tajouri-Shradi to New England Revolution

“We welcome Ismael to the New England Revolution. He is an excellent attacking player who we competed against often in recent years,” Revolution sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena said in a release. “I believe his attacking qualities will complement our team and we look forward to his arrival here in Foxborough.”

The 28-year-old Libyan attacker will count as a domestic player on New England’s roster as he holds a U.S. green card.

Further, LAFC will receive $200,000 in additional GAM if Tajouri-Shradi is re-signed for the 2024 MLS season.

The New England Revolution have acquired winger Ismael Tajouri-Shradi from LAFC in exchange for $400,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM).

Tajouri-Shradi spent roughly eight months with LAFC after arriving in a trade from Charlotte FC, who picked him in the 2021 Expansion Draft last December. That came shortly after Tajouri-Shradi won MLS Cup 2021 with New York City FC, who he played for from 2018-21.

In MLS, he has 28 goals and nine assists in 90 regular-season games (49 starts). He’s also played four times for Libya, all during 2018 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers.

“We want to thank Ismael for his contributions to LAFC,” co-president and general manager John Thorrington said in a release. “These decisions are never easy, particularly as Ismael made a great impression throughout his time at LAFC on and off the field. He is an incredibly talented player, as evidenced by his memorable goal against Kansas City, and we wish him all the best in this next step in his career.”

Tajouri-Shradi is New England’s second attacking addition of the now-concluded Secondary Transfer Window, arriving alongside DP striker Giacomo Vrioini. Meanwhile, he departs LAFC as the Supporters’ Shield leaders reload their attack with Gareth Bale and, reportedly, Gabon national team forward Denis Bouanga.