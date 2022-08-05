Transfer Tracker

LAFC trade Ismael Tajouri-Shradi to New England Revolution

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

  • NE receive: Ismael Tajouri-Shradi
  • LAFC receive: $400k GAM, conditional GAM

The New England Revolution have acquired winger Ismael Tajouri-Shradi from LAFC in exchange for $400,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM). 

Further, LAFC will receive $200,000 in additional GAM if Tajouri-Shradi is re-signed for the 2024 MLS season. 

The 28-year-old Libyan attacker will count as a domestic player on New England’s roster as he holds a U.S. green card.

“We welcome Ismael to the New England Revolution. He is an excellent attacking player who we competed against often in recent years,” Revolution sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena said in a release. “I believe his attacking qualities will complement our team and we look forward to his arrival here in Foxborough.”

Tajouri-Shradi spent roughly eight months with LAFC after arriving in a trade from Charlotte FC, who picked him in the 2021 Expansion Draft last December. That came shortly after Tajouri-Shradi won MLS Cup 2021 with New York City FC, who he played for from 2018-21.

In MLS, he has 28 goals and nine assists in 90 regular-season games (49 starts). He’s also played four times for Libya, all during 2018 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers.

“We want to thank Ismael for his contributions to LAFC,” co-president and general manager John Thorrington said in a release. “These decisions are never easy, particularly as Ismael made a great impression throughout his time at LAFC on and off the field. He is an incredibly talented player, as evidenced by his memorable goal against Kansas City, and we wish him all the best in this next step in his career.”

Tajouri-Shradi is New England’s second attacking addition of the now-concluded Secondary Transfer Window, arriving alongside DP striker Giacomo Vrioini. Meanwhile, he departs LAFC as the Supporters’ Shield leaders reload their attack with Gareth Bale and, reportedly, Gabon national team forward Denis Bouanga.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Transfer Tracker New England Revolution Ismael Tajouri-Shradi Los Angeles Football Club

Related Stories

New England Revolution acquire goalkeeper Clément Diop from Inter Miami CF
Minnesota United sign Colombian forward Mender Garcia to DP deal
Official: LAFC sign Saint-Etienne forward Denis Bouanga as Designated Player
More News
More News
Winners and losers from the MLS Secondary Transfer Window

Winners and losers from the MLS Secondary Transfer Window
New England Revolution acquire goalkeeper Clément Diop from Inter Miami CF
Transfer Tracker

New England Revolution acquire goalkeeper Clément Diop from Inter Miami CF
Minnesota United sign Colombian forward Mender Garcia to DP deal
Transfer Tracker

Minnesota United sign Colombian forward Mender Garcia to DP deal
Official: LAFC sign Saint-Etienne forward Denis Bouanga as Designated Player
Transfer Tracker

Official: LAFC sign Saint-Etienne forward Denis Bouanga as Designated Player
DC United sign Belgian striker Christian Benteke from Crystal Palace
Transfer Tracker

DC United sign Belgian striker Christian Benteke from Crystal Palace
San Jose Earthquakes acquire LaLiga defender Carlos Akapo
Transfer Tracker

San Jose Earthquakes acquire LaLiga defender Carlos Akapo
More News
Video
Video
Audi Goals Drive Progress!
1:27

Audi Goals Drive Progress!
How much does Matt Miazga help Cincy’s defense?
6:43

How much does Matt Miazga help Cincy’s defense?
Can Riqui Puig fix the LA Galaxy?
7:57

Can Riqui Puig fix the LA Galaxy?
Why Sebastian Lletget is a great get for FC Dallas
9:52

Why Sebastian Lletget is a great get for FC Dallas
More Video