LAFC sign midfielder Bajung Darboe to homegrown contract

LAFC have signed midfielder Bajung Darboe to a homegrown contract, the club announced Friday. The 16-year-old joins the Black & Gold through the 2026 MLS campaign with a club option for 2027.

In order to sign Darboe, LAFC acquired the player's homegrown priority from Minnesota United FC in exchange for $50,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) in 2024. Minnesota United will retain a sell-on percentage.

"Darboe is a talented young player with a bright future," LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington said in Friday's release. "We are excited to welcome him to LAFC and are excited to see him fulfill his potential."

A highly-rated prospect, Darboe most recently featured for Philadelphia Union II in MLS NEXT Pro after departing Minnesota, making 15 appearances (nine starts) for Union II last season. He also featured for Chicago Fire FC's academy in 2018-19 prior to his move to Minnesota, making LAFC his fourth MLS organization.

Darboe, who's originally from the African nation of Gambia, grew up in Wisconsin. He's played in two friendlies for the United States U-17 national team.

