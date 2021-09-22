LAFC sign Michee Ngalina on loan from USL's Colorado Springs Switchbacks

The deal includes a purchase option that could make Ngalina’s transfer value the highest ever from a USL club, Switchbacks FC noted in their release.

To execute the deal, LAFC acquired Ngalina’s priority from the Colorado Rapids in exchange for $50,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) through 2022. They also received a 2021 international roster slot from Vancouver Whitecaps FC in exchange for $50,000 GAM in 2022.

LAFC have signed forward Michee Ngalina on an initial loan period from USL Championship side Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, it was announced Tuesday.

Ngalina recorded eight goals and eight assists in 21 appearances (20 starts) with Switchbacks FC this season. A product of Montverde Academy in Orlando, Fla., Ngalina joins teammates Mamadou Fall and Mohamed Traore as former Montverde alumni on LAFC.

Ngalina played with the Philadelphia Union in 2019, making his MLS debut that May against the Portland Timbers. The 21-year-old is from the Democratic Republic of Congo and featured prominently at the 2017 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations, where he finished as their leading scorer.