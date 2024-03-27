LAFC sign center back Maxime Chanot

"Maxime is a highly accomplished defender and a leader both on and off the field," LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington said in a release. "He is a proven winner in our league and will provide valuable experience to our backline as we continue to build our roster to compete for more trophies."

The club elevated center back Lorenzo Dellavalle from their MLS NEXT Pro affiliate this offseason, but the Italian youth international suffered an ACL tear during preseason camp.

The 34-year-old Luxembourg international gives the Black & Gold another experienced center back alongside Aaron Long , Jesús Murillo and Eddie Segura .

LAFC have acquired center back Maxime Chanot from French second-division side AC Ajaccio and signed him through the 2025 MLS season, the club announced Wednesday.

Chanot brings vast experience to LAFC, having played for New York City FC from 2016-23 and helped them win MLS Cup presented by Audi in 2021. He left the Cityzens last August with 10g/1a in 199 matches across all competitions, even sporting the captain’s armband at times.

Chanot played in 22 matches for Ajaccio, departing as they're mid-table in Ligue 2. That experience marked his return to Europe after previously playing for Belgian side KV Kortrijk, among others.

Internationally, Chanot has scored four goals in 68 caps for Luxembourg.

LAFC, now in their third season under head coach Steve Cherundolo, have made back-to-back MLS Cups (winning in 2022). Chanot joins goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and forward Dénis Bouanga as Black & Gold players with French roots, while legendary French striker Olivier Giroud will reportedly soon join the club from Italian powerhouse AC Milan.