LAFC sign Canada national team defender Doneil Henry

“Doneil is a veteran and athletic defender who brings incredible international and MLS experience to our club,” LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington said in a release. “During his time in Europe and with the Canadian national team he has shown that he will add a strong presence to our backline.”

The 28-year-old spent the last two years with the Suwon Bluewings of the Korean K-League, where he made 41 appearances (35 starts) and scored three goals. He’ll occupy an international roster slot with the Black & Gold.

Henry has been capped 42 times for Canada and is part of their roster that’s on the verge of qualifying for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

He arrives with ​​​​109 regular-season games worth of experience in MLS, split across Toronto FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC. He’s also added six goals and four assists during his previous seven seasons in the league.

Henry joins a center-back corps at LAFC that’s led by Eddie Segura, Jesus David Murillo and Mamadou Fall. Segura is coming off a torn ACL he suffered in 2021.