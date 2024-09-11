LAFC sign Brazilian defender Marlon

In a related move, LAFC acquired an international roster spot from Chicago Fire FC in exchange for $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM).

The 29-year-old former Brazil youth international was a free agent, allowing the Black & Gold to sign him before the Roster Freeze Date (Sept. 13). He will occupy an international roster spot.

LAFC have signed center back Marlon through 2024 with an option for 2025, the club announced Wednesday.

Marlon has 258 club appearances over a 10-plus-year career which began at famed Brazilian side Fluminense. He's made additional stops at LaLiga titans FC Barcelona, Ligue 1 side OGC Nice, Italian clubs Sassuolo and Monza, and Ukrainian powerhouse Shakhtar Donetsk.

Internationally, Marlon helped Brazil to a second-place finish at the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup. He also represented his home country at the U-23 level.

LAFC are chasing a third straight MLS Cup appearance. Currently second in the Western Conference standings, they'll visit the first-place LA Galaxy on Saturday for the latest El Tráfico (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).