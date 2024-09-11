LAFC sign Brazilian defender Marlon

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
LAFC have signed center back Marlon through 2024 with an option for 2025, the club announced Wednesday.
The 29-year-old former Brazil youth international was a free agent, allowing the Black & Gold to sign him before the Roster Freeze Date (Sept. 13). He will occupy an international roster spot.
In a related move, LAFC acquired an international roster spot from Chicago Fire FC in exchange for $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM).
Marlon has 258 club appearances over a 10-plus-year career which began at famed Brazilian side Fluminense. He's made additional stops at LaLiga titans FC Barcelona, Ligue 1 side OGC Nice, Italian clubs Sassuolo and Monza, and Ukrainian powerhouse Shakhtar Donetsk.
Internationally, Marlon helped Brazil to a second-place finish at the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup. He also represented his home country at the U-23 level.
Marlon provides defensive depth for LAFC amid Jesús Murillo's knee injury. Aaron Long, Maxime Chanot and Eddie Segura round out their center-back corps.
LAFC are chasing a third straight MLS Cup appearance. Currently second in the Western Conference standings, they'll visit the first-place LA Galaxy on Saturday for the latest El Tráfico (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant