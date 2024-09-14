LAFC sign Bombino, Ochoa, Rosales and Wibowo

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signings
LAFC have signed defenders Luca Bombino and Diego Rosales, goalkeeper David Ochoa and forward Adrian Wibowo from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate LAFC2, the club announced Friday.
Bombino signs
Bombino inked a homegrown deal through 2025 with club options for 2026-27.
The 18-year-old has 0g/2a in 31 matches for LAFC2, plus made the LAFC bench four times this season via short-term loan agreements.
Bombino helped lead the US U-20s to the 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship Final this summer.
Ochoa signs
Ochoa signed through 2024 with club options for 2025-26, adding depth alongside goalkeepers Hugo Lloris and Thomas Hasal.
This season, the former US and Mexican youth international has played in 16 matches for LAFC2.
Beforehand, the 23-year-old made 35 MLS appearances at Real Salt Lake and D.C. United from 2020-22 and featured for LIGA MX side Atlético San Luis.
Rosales signs
Rosales is under contract through 2024 with club options for 2025-27.
The 18-year-old homegrown has 1g/1a across 42 MLS NEXT Pro matches with LAFC2. A US youth international, Rosales made two appearances for LAFC during the 2023 US Open Cup.
Wibowo signs
Wibowo signed a homegrown deal through 2024 with club options for 2025-27.
The 2023 MLS NEXT All-Star and US youth international has 11g/5a in 30 matches for LAFC2, including a team-high 13 goal contributions this season.
Wibowo made the bench during LAFC's most recent match at Houston Dynamo FC.
