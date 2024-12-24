LAFC re-sign defender Marlon

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

LAFC have re-signed center back Marlon, the club announced Tuesday.

The 29-year-old defender is under contract through June 2025 with an option to extend through the remainder of the year, as well as an option for 2026.

Marlon originally joined LAFC last September as a free agent. He scored once in eight appearances (all competitions), helping the Black & Gold finish first in the Western Conference and win the US Open Cup.

“We are grateful to have come to terms with Marlon and welcome him and his family back to LAFC for next season,” co-president and GM John Thorrington said. “In a short period of time last year, he had a positive impact for us as a great teammate and player and brought a strong, composed presence to our backline.

"We look forward to Marlon’s increased involvement and believe he will become a top centerback in the league.”

Before coming to LAFC, Marlon’s professional career started at famed Brazilian side Fluminense. He's made additional stops at LaLiga titans FC Barcelona, Ligue 1 side OGC Nice, Italian clubs Sassuolo and Monza, and Ukrainian powerhouse Shakhtar Donetsk.