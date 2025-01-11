LAFC & LA Galaxy join "LA Strong" wildfire relief efforts

LAFC and LA Galaxy are among 15 Los Angeles sports organizations that have partnered with Fanatics to support those directly impacted by the devastating wildfires tearing throughout the city and many of its communities.

A “LA Strong” merchandise collection, which will start with t-shirts and expand to other products, is available for purchase across Fanatics.com and official league and team online stores.

Fanatics, leagues and the participating sports organizations will not profit from the sale of LA Strong merchandise and will donate directly to the American Red Cross and the LA Fire Department Foundation. The American Red Cross provides assistance to those affected by these fires, and the LA Fire Department Foundation provides much-needed support and equipment to first responders.