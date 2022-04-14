LAFC, LA Galaxy, Chivas and Club América headline Leagues Cup showcase at SoFi Stadium

The LA Galaxy and Chivas will meet for the first time in 15 years and just the fourth time overall. It will be the first time Galaxy star Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez faces his first pro team. Chicharito scored 26 league goals for Chivas before moving on to Manchester United as a 21-year-old in 2010.

In their series history, the Galaxy won in a 1999 friendly at the Rose Bowl and in penalty kicks at the Concacaf Cup of Champions in 1997 in Chicago. Chivas won the most recent meeting 2-1 at LA Memorial Coliseum during SuperLiga 2007.

“The LA Galaxy are excited to be part of a historic event in Los Angeles as four of the biggest clubs in MLS and Liga MX face off against one another in the first-ever soccer event at SoFi Stadium,” Galaxy president Chris Klein said in a release. “There’s a great history of big soccer matches being played in the United States and in Los Angeles, dating back to the 1994 World Cup, the 1999 Women’s World Cup, and all of the big games that the LA Galaxy has been a part of, so having the opportunity to play against a storied franchise in Liga MX is an honor that we are looking forward to."