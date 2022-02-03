LAFC hire Marco Antonio Garcés as director of football operations after Pachuca stint

The cross-pollination between MLS and Liga MX carries into front offices, too, with LAFC announcing Thursday they’ve hired Marco Antonio Garcés as their first director of football operations.
Garcés joins LAFC after an 11-year tenure at Pachuca, where he served the last seven years as sporting director after also working as chief scout and director of football and sports sciences.
“It is incredibly exciting to add a football mind like Marco to our team,” LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington said in a release. “His extensive experience in building arguably the most productive academy in North America at Pachuca and his expertise in scouting will add great value to LAFC.”
Garcés helped Pachuca win the 2016 Liga MX title, the 2017 Concacaf Champions League and deliver a third-place finish at the 2017 Club World Cup.
He also oversaw the record-breaking transfers of players like Hirving “El Chucky” Lozano and Erick Gutierrez to PSV Eindhoven and of Hector Herrera to FC Porto.
“I am extremely happy with the opportunity to work with LAFC and in Major League Soccer,” Garces said in a release. “I look forward to bringing my mix of experience working with Mexican and European players of all ages to Los Angeles. From what I have already seen, I know the future is bright for LAFC, and I am eager to start helping the club achieve its ambitious goals.”
Garcés, a former Mexican international, has worked at some of Europe’s biggest clubs. His stops include Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester United.