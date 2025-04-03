LAFC halt Inter Miami momentum with Concacaf Champions Cup shutout

"it was electric. It was loud. A lot like a playoff match for LAFC," head coach Steve Cherundolo said postgame."We haven't felt that in this building in a long time, such a late kick, such an electric atmosphere, and yes, the players absolutely feed off that. They rose to the occasion tonight."

Thanks to a 57th-minute strike from Nathan Ordaz and a continuation of their stellar defensive form with Hugo Lloris in net, the Black & Gold have a 1-0 aggregate lead at the halfway point of the all-MLS quarterfinal series against the high-flying Herons.

In front of a star-studded BMO Stadium crowd filled with Hollywood celebrities ranging from Lionel Richie to Stephen Curry, LAFC managed the rare feat of shutting out Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF and got a crucial goal in their bid for a Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal berth.

"It's really big," Ordaz said of his goal. "As a forward, you have to score goals. To do it against Inter Miami, who is a great team, and against Messi, it always feels good."

Fans may have entered the stadium talking about Messi, but they left with Ordaz as the subject on their tongue.

"He's earned the trust. Trust is something you don't just give, you earn it, and Nate has earned that trust," Cherundolo said. "It shows in training. He's come on really well this season, worked hard in the offseason, and he has taken his chance. He earned the right to play."

Receiving the ball from Mark Delgado with his back to goal, Ordaz turned on a dime before unleashing a pinpoint grass cutter into the bottom corner from long range.

After a scoreless first half, both teams were in search of a second-half hero. Just before the hour mark, the Black & Gold's 21-year-old homegrown attacker delivered.

Defensive dominance

For Ordaz's lone goal to be enough for victory, LAFC still needed to keep Miami off the scoreboard – something no club had managed to do so far this year against Messi, Luis Suárez and Inter Miami's high-powered attack.

"We all do this amazing job for having these kinds of games. This is the best for the player. The experiences are incredible," defender Sergi Palencia said.

"You are nervous before the game. It's like, I don't know what is gonna happen because it's players that you used to watch in the team, you used to adorate, you used to see like gods. Now you're facing them so your motivation, your focus, has to be crazy."

In five CCC matches between the sticks this season, Lloris has conceded just four goals while keeping three clean sheets against the Colorado Rapids, Columbus Crew and now Inter Miami. He also carries the same stat line in five MLS matches so far this year.

"I think [Messi] always had a black jersey in front of him and that's the point. You can't defend him, nor can you always shut down Jordi Alba, [Sergio] Busquets [or] Suárez," Cherundolo explained.