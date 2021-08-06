Transfer Tracker

LAFC acquire Sebastien Ibeagha in trade with New York City FC

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Sebastian Ibeagha

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

LAFC have acquired center back Sebastien Ibeagha in a trade with New York City FC, it was announced Friday.

The Black & Gold are sending NYCFC $150,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM), plus an additional $50,000 in GAM if certain incentives are met.

“Sebastien is a key acquisition for us at this stage of the season,” LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington said in a release. “With his experience, we believe he will be a great fit and is an important addition to our club.”

LAFC are short in central defense, with Eddie Segura out for the year and 2021 MLS All-Star selection Jesus David Murillo nursing a hamstring injury. As for NYCFC, Ibeagha slipped down the depth chart behind Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot and James Sands, with the latter also an All-Star and Gold Cup champion with the US men’s national team.

Since joining NYCFC in 2018, Ibeagha has appeared in 64 games (39 starts). The 2017 USL Defender of the Year with San Antonio FC, Ibeagha was originally a member of the Houston Dynamo academy before enjoying a decorated collegiate career at Duke University from 2010-13.

“Seb has been a really valuable member of our squad since joining in 2018 and he played a vital role both on and off the pitch for our organization and he will be sincerely missed,” NYCFC sporting director David Lee said in a release. “He’s been a dependable presence in our defense and his influence in the locker room and throughout the community embodied the values we want our players to have. We wish him all the best at LAFC and throughout the rest of his career.”

Ibeagha started his professional career in 2013 when he signed with Danish first division club AC Horsens. His time in Scandinavia also included loan stints at Denmark’s FC Fredericia and Iceland’s Fran Reykjavik.

Heading into MLS Week 18, LAFC are two points ahead of the Western Conference playoff line and NYCFC are pushing for a top-two spot in the Eastern Conference.

