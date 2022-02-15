LA Galaxy unveil 2022 City of Dreams kit

The LA Galaxy have unveiled their new primary jersey for the 2022 MLS season, the City of Dreams kit by adidas.
City of Dreams kit
The City of Dreams Kit honors the clean, classic and elegant white kits of the Galaxy’s history with an LA twist to represent the City of Dreams and the City of Stars. The power and energy of the quasar represent the heart of the Galaxy and the dreamers, creators and innovators who make up Los Angeles.
The jock tag of the jersey displays the phrase “Sólo Un LA”, which translates to “There’s only one LA.”
MLS is Back on February 26!