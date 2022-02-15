Jerseys

LA Galaxy unveil 2022 City of Dreams kit

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

22_MLSAdidasKits_LA_16x9

The LA Galaxy have unveiled their new primary jersey for the 2022 MLS season, the City of Dreams kit by adidas.

Shop for your jersey at mlsstore.com

City of Dreams kit

The City of Dreams Kit honors the clean, classic and elegant white kits of the Galaxy’s history with an LA twist to represent the City of Dreams and the City of Stars. The power and energy of the quasar represent the heart of the Galaxy and the dreamers, creators and innovators who make up Los Angeles.

The jock tag of the jersey displays the phrase “Sólo Un LA”, which translates to “There’s only one LA.”

;
LA-2022-jersey-a
LA-2022-jersey-b
LA-2022-jersey-c
LA-2022-jersey-d
LA-2022-jersey-e
LA-2022-jersey-f
;

View more 2022 kits

Shop for your jersey at mlsstore.com

MLS is Back on February 26!

Jerseys LA Galaxy
More News
More News
St. Louis CITY SC introduce Centene Stadium as part of 15-year partnership

St. Louis CITY SC introduce Centene Stadium as part of 15-year partnership
LA Galaxy unveil 2022 City of Dreams kit

LA Galaxy unveil 2022 City of Dreams kit
Seattle Sounders FC unveil 2022 Legacy Green kit

Seattle Sounders FC unveil 2022 Legacy Green kit
Portland Timbers unveil 2022 Heritage Rose kit 

Portland Timbers unveil 2022 Heritage Rose kit 
Colorado Rapids unveil 2022 Club jersey

Colorado Rapids unveil 2022 Club jersey
One stat each MLS Eastern Conference team should be worried about in 2022
Voices: Joseph Lowery

One stat each MLS Eastern Conference team should be worried about in 2022
More News
Video
Video
CF Montreal Season Preview
11:15

CF Montreal Season Preview
Colorado Rapids Season Preview
11:23

Colorado Rapids Season Preview
Robin Fraser on how the Rapids take the next step
13:08

Robin Fraser on how the Rapids take the next step
Why NYCFC is poised to make MLS history
1:44:25

Why NYCFC is poised to make MLS history
More Video