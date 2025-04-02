LA Galaxy, Tigres draw in Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal opener

The LA Galaxy and LIGA MX's Tigres UANL played to a 0-0 draw Tuesday night in Leg 1 of their Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal series.
There will be all to play for on April 8 in the deciding Leg 2 at the Estadio Universitario, determining who qualifies for the semifinals later this month. The aggregate winner faces Club América (Mexico) or Cruz Azul (Mexico), who also finished 0-0 earlier Tuesday in their series opener.
The Galaxy were outshot 17-8 by Tigres but kept the clean sheet, despite losing captain and center back Maya Yoshida to an apparent left hamstring injury shortly after the half-hour mark.
Goalkeeper John McCarthy was especially key, making several saves to keep the series deadlocked and give the Galaxy a fighting chance next week in Mexico.
Goals
- None
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champions have set up a decisive 90 minutes next week in Mexico. An away goal in Leg 2 would do them wonders, especially given their early-season struggles (0W-4L-2D record) in league play this year.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Yoshida's early exit left the Galaxy without their captain, giving an additional edge to a Tigres side that created the majority of chances on the night.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: McCarthy took the armband from the injured Yoshida and gave a captain-worthy performance, making four saves that could prove decisive once all is said and done in the series.
Next Up
- LA: Saturday, April 5 at Real Salt Lake | 4:30 pm ET (MLS Season Pass) | MLS Regular Season
- TIG: Friday, April 4 at Puebla | 11:05 pm ET | LIGA MX Clausura