LA Galaxy super-sub Dejan Joveljic craves bigger role with Chicharito

In the weeks and months ahead, is a two-forward system with Dejan Joveljic and Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez the move for the LA Galaxy ?

“When we have played together in every game, we have scored,” the Serbian said postgame. “So, I think that works.”

That’s a resounding ‘yes’ from Joveljic, who scored an 88th-minute equalizer for the Gs on Saturday afternoon at Dignity Health Sports Park to salvage a 1-1 draw , against the Portland Timbers , heading home Julian Araujo ’s near-post cross.

The question’s again front and center after Joveljic was the difference-maker for LA, much like when he earned Continental Player of the Week honors for Week 14 just before the June international break. In that game, a 4-1 win over Austin FC, he became the first player in MLS history to contribute to four goals (2g/2a) as a substitute in a single match.

Doing so means LA would shift away from their usual three-man frontline, which has lacked production from wingers Samuel Grandsir, Kevin Cabral and Douglas Costa – the latter two of whom are Designated Players. But when the attacking spear becomes Joveljic and Chicharito, LA’s third DP, the goals have arrived as of late.

“It's my pleasure to play with Chicharito,” said Joveljic, who subbed in the 32nd minute vs. Portland after veteran midfielder Victor Vazquez got injured. “I have no problem to run to him, to cover him, to play more defense and then we are in a higher position. We can score against every team in the league.”

Now, is LA head coach Greg Vanney convinced the tactical change is here to stay? Not so fast, it appears.

“There’s a tradeoff when you play with two forwards,” Vanney stated. “And what do you lose, and what do you gain from doing something like that? For us, this was maybe a little bit of a sample of what that might look like.