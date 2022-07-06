LA Galaxy sign midfielder Gaston Brugman from Parma

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The LA Galaxy have acquired Uruguayan midfielder Gastón Brugman via transfer from Italian Serie B side Parma Calcio, the club announced Wednesday.
Brugman, who most recently played in Spain's LaLiga2 on loan with Real Oviedo, joins on a three-and-a-half-year contract through the end of the 2025 MLS season with a club option for 2026.
Primarily a defensive midfielder, Brugman should give LA some steel alongside the likes of Mark Delgado and Rayan Raveloson.
“We are pleased to welcome Gastón to the LA Galaxy,” head coach Greg Vanney said in a release. “Gastón is an excellent player and focused professional. He will add balance, experience and leadership to our midfield.”
The 29-year-old has 26 goals and 31 assists in 303 career games played in Europe, primarily in Italy's Serie A and Serie B. Brugman tallied three goals and six assists in 34 games played (30 starts) across all competitions with Real Oviedo during the 2021-22 campaign.
Brugman's a product of the youth system at storied Uruguayan club Penarol, but moved to Empoli in Italy before playing first-team football.
“We have been tracking Gastón for the past few years and he fits a specific need in our midfield and how we play,” said technical director Jovan Kirovski. “This is a significant addition to our team as we continue to move forward.”
Brugman will occupy the international roster spot LA acquired from Charlotte FC in exchange for $200,000 in General Allocation Money earlier Wednesday.
He'll join a Galaxy side that currently sits fourth in the Western Conference standings ahead of Friday night's Heineken Rivalry Week clash against LAFC at Banc of California Stadium (10 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes), the year's third El Trafico across all competitions.