LA Galaxy sign midfielder Gaston Brugman from Parma

“We are pleased to welcome Gastón to the LA Galaxy,” head coach Greg Vanney said in a release. “Gastón is an excellent player and focused professional. He will add balance, experience and leadership to our midfield.”

Primarily a defensive midfielder, Brugman should give LA some steel alongside the likes of Mark Delgado and Rayan Raveloson .

Brugman, who most recently played in Spain's LaLiga2 on loan with Real Oviedo, joins on a three-and-a-half-year contract through the end of the 2025 MLS season with a club option for 2026.

The LA Galaxy have acquired Uruguayan midfielder Gastón Brugman via transfer from Italian Serie B side Parma Calcio, the club announced Wednesday.

The newest member of the 💙🤍💛 The #LAGalaxy sign midfielder Gastón Brugman from Parma Calcio 1913.

The 29-year-old has 26 goals and 31 assists in 303 career games played in Europe, primarily in Italy's Serie A and Serie B. Brugman tallied three goals and six assists in 34 games played (30 starts) across all competitions with Real Oviedo during the 2021-22 campaign.

Brugman's a product of the youth system at storied Uruguayan club Penarol, but moved to Empoli in Italy before playing first-team football.

“We have been tracking Gastón for the past few years and he fits a specific need in our midfield and how we play,” said technical director Jovan Kirovski. “This is a significant addition to our team as we continue to move forward.”

Brugman will occupy the international roster spot LA acquired from Charlotte FC in exchange for $200,000 in General Allocation Money earlier Wednesday.