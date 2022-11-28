LA Galaxy sign homegrown player Jonathan Pérez to contract extension

The LA Galaxy have signed homegrown player Jonathan Pérez to a four-year contract extension through 2026 with an option for 2027, the club announced Monday.

“We are excited for Jonny to sign a long-term deal to continue his pathway at the Galaxy," head coach Greg Vanney said in a press release.

He also scored a goal in a 2-0 win over Chivas de Guadalajara in this year's Leagues Cup Showcase, which brought a sell-out crowd of 71,189 fans to the first-ever soccer game played at SoFi Stadium.

The 19-year-old winger, who made his Galaxy debut in 2021, has played seven matches (two starts) in all official competitions – most notably logging 128 minutes over three appearances in the 2022 U.S. Open Cup .

“Jonny is a talented and dynamic winger that has developed through the LA Galaxy Academy and made an impact at every level. We look forward to his continued growth and success with the first team in the years to come.”

A product of the LA Galaxy academy, Pérez scored 41 goals in over 100 matches throughout his time with the club's youth system. He also amassed 8g/8a over two seasons in the USL Championship with LA Galaxy II.

The Pico, Calif., native has represented Mexico at the at the U16, U18, U19 and U20 levels – notching a goal and two assists, with the latter coming during the 2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championship in Honduras.