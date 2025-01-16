LA Galaxy sign goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski

The LA Galaxy have signed goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski via free agency, the club announced Thursday.

The 27-year-old former US youth international is under contract through 2026 with an option for 2027.

Marcinkowski spent the past seven seasons (2018-24) as a San Jose Earthquakes homegrown player, posting 18 clean sheets in 95 regular-season matches.

Now, Marcinkowski adds depth alongside John McCarthy and Novak Mićović for the reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champions.

“We are excited to add JT to our LA Galaxy goalkeeping corps,” said GM Will Kuntz. “JT has a wealth of experience in MLS, much of that coming from competing against the Galaxy in numerous Cali Clásico matchups during his time with the San Jose Earthquakes.

"He will provide valuable competition and depth at the goalkeeping position as we embark on this upcoming campaign.”