LA Galaxy sign El Salvador international Eriq Zavaleta

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
LA Galaxy have signed defender Eriq Zavaleta to a one-year contract through the end of the 2022 MLS season with a club option for 2023, the club announced Thursday.
The 29-year-old El Salvador international will continue his MLS career in LA after playing seven seasons with Toronto FC. He will reunite with head coach Greg Vanney, who was at helm of the Toronto team that won the MLS Cup, Supporters' Shield and Canadian Championship treble in 2017.
"Eriq is an experienced defender who brings more leadership and championship pedigree to our back line," said Vanney in a statement. "We welcome him to the team and look forward to integrating him into the group."
Zavaleta registered two goals and one assist in 140 regular season games across nine seasons in the league, which included stints with Seattle Sounders FC in 2013 and Chivas USA in 2014 before joining Toronto. In 2021, the defender made 14 appearances (12 starts) for Toronto, logging 1,020 minutes.
"Eriq has a wealth of experience in MLS and signing him provides important depth to our roster," said Galaxy technical director Jovan Kirovski in a release.
At the international level, Zavaleta has become a regular for El Salvador, making 15 appearances for Los Cuscatlecos since his debut in 2021.