LA Galaxy sign El Salvador international Eriq Zavaleta

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

LA Galaxy have signed defender Eriq Zavaleta to a one-year contract through the end of the 2022 MLS season with a club option for 2023, the club announced Thursday.

The 29-year-old El Salvador international will continue his MLS career in LA after playing seven seasons with Toronto FC. He will reunite with head coach Greg Vanney, who was at helm of the Toronto team that won the MLS Cup, Supporters' Shield and Canadian Championship treble in 2017.