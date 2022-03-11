Are they back? LA Galaxy set to put strong start to the test against the Seattle Sounders 

Perhaps the most encouraging aspect of LA's strong start is the back-to-back clean sheets, a welcome sight given the club's propensity for defensive lapses in recent seasons. Vanney has also been pleased with the amount of chances his team has generated so far, particularly in the Week 2 win over Charlotte, though he pointed out that finishing those chances with more efficiency is the next step.

"We probably needed to get more out of our opportunities than we did, but I thought there were some good aggressive moments for us," Vanney said. "We've got to continue with our formula, which is we've got to continue to defend together as a group and make sure we choose our moments when we can be higher up the field and opposing them in their half and choose when we need stay together as a group and make it difficult to close off spaces."